Postal stamps spreading glory of Lord Ram in India, abroad: Prayagraj PMG

The glory of Lord Ram is being spread across the country and the world through postal stamps, said Krishna Kumar Yadav, the postmaster general (PMG) of the Prayagraj region. More than 20 countries worldwide have issued postage stamps on various characters and stories related to the Hindu epic Ramayan. Stamps on ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple’ exhibited by postmaster general Krishna Kumar Yadav. (HT Photo)

“Before the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a set of six commemorative postage stamps on ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple’ on January 18, 2024,” said Krishna Kumar Yadav. These stamps include depictions of Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj, Mata Shabari, and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. To mark this historic occasion, the stamps have been printed with Chandan fragrance, gold foil, and divine water and soil from Ayodhya. The design features elements such as the Ram Mandir, Choupai ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari,’ Sun, Sarayu River, and sculptures in and around the Temple.

“These stamps are now available for sale in the Philatelic Bureau of Prayagraj Head Post Office,” he added.

PMG Yadav also mentioned that prior to this, the postal department had released a set of 11 commemorative postage stamps depicting important episodes of Ramayan on September 22, 2017. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled them at Tulsi Manas Temple, Varanasi. These stamps showcase scenes like Sita Swayamvar, Ram’s exile, Bharat Milap, Kevat incident, Jatayu dialogue, Shabari dialogue, Hanuman-Sita dialogue in Ashok Vatika, construction of Ram Setu, Hanuman carrying Sanjivani, killing of Ravan, and Lord Ram’s ascension to the throne.

“Looking at these stamps, one feels as if the entire Ram Rajya has appeared on the postage stamps,” expressed Yadav. To make the Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone-laying program of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya unforgettable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a customised postal stamp based on the ‘Icon of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple’ in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020.

Yadav further said that the postal department issues various stamps to connect people with their culture, history, and heritage. In this sequence, stamps on ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple’ and various episodes of Ramayana have been included, enabling the young generation to become aware of their culture through postage stamps. These postage stamps will be affixed on letters and sent abroad, spreading the story of Ramayana to people.