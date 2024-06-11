Prayagraj couple dupes investors of 400 crore; flees

Prayagraj For Representation Only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A couple duped people in Prayagraj of cash worth around ₹400 crore and fled. The victims include students, traders, lawyers, housewives, and others. The couple lured people into investing in properties and absconded with their hard-earned money within two years.

Several police teams have now been constituted to trace and arrest the fraudster couple. Officers are gathering details of their properties and bank accounts.

An FIR has been registered against the director of Niharika Ventures, Abhishek Dwivedi, his wife Niharika, and his father Om Prakash.

In their complaint to the police, the victims of the fraud said that the accused formed a company two years ago and offered returns on investments in the real estate business. The investors were enticed with properties in different areas of the district. Over two years, more than 200 people invested in the company and even encouraged their friends and relatives to invest.

However, on June 6, the investors learned that Om Prakash had evicted his son Abhishek from his property. Om Prakash told investors that his son had disappeared. The fraud victims claimed that this was a conspiracy to protect the culprits. Police officials said that so far, 221 fraud victims have come forward. An FIR has been registered for duping them of ₹400 crore. The investors include people from all sections of society.

SHO of Shivkuti police station, Sanjay Gupta, said the police are collecting more details about the couple and efforts are underway to trace them.