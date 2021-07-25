Purvanchal Expressway to open soon for vehicularmovement: UPEIDA CEO

Lucknow: Chief executive officer of UP Expressways Industrial Authority (UPEIDA) Awanish Awasthi said on Sunday that 95 per cent of work of Purvanchal Expressway was complete and soon its main carriageway would be open for vehicular movement.

Awasthi carried out on the spot inspection of the expressway and instructed officials to complete pending work at the earliest.

“Around 95 per cent work of Purvanchal Expressway has been completed. Soon, the main carriageway will be opened for vehicular movement,” said Awasthi.

During inspection, the UPEIDA CEO instructed officials to complete all river over ridges at the earliest.

According to UPEIDA officials, the expressway could be made available to public by the end of next month.

The 340.824 km Purvanchal Expressway starts from Chandsarai village on Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731) and ends at Hyderia village in Ghazipur district (NH-19), about 18-km from UP-Bihar border.

The six-lane expressway is expandable up to eight lanes.

The expressway covers nine districts, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

The expressway would also connect important cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Allahabad through link roads.

In addition to this, the expressway will also have a three-km long runway at Kudebhar in Sultanpur district. This runway has been proposed for landing and take-off of fighter jets of Indian Air Force during an emergency situation.