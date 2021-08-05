Rain-related mishaps claimed 222 lives in HP this monsoon

Heavy rains and floods in Himachal have so far claimed 222 lives, rendered 12 persons missing and destroyed 1,152 houses and cowsheds this monsoon, Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur stated in the assembly on Monday.

He was replying to a resolution, ‘Losses to farmers due to erratic weather pattern caused by climate change’ moved by members Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Balbir Verma, Vishal Nehria and Jia Lal under Rule 130.

The minister said climate change was affecting not just Himachal and India but the whole world. “Due to climate change, there is unseasonal rain, hailstorm and snowfall which have led to loss of lives and damage to property and crops. Earlier, cloudbursts were reported in very few areas, however, off late the phenomenon has become more frequent and it is hard to predict where it would occurr. Many reasons can be attributed to these extreme weather events -- deforestation, urbanisation, hydro projects and mining in the name of development,” said the minister.

He said famers and horticulturists have suffered a loss ₹354 crore due to hailstorm this season and a report regarding this has been submitted to the centre.

Thakur said farmers have also suffered losses due to drought-like situation in the last one-and-a half years while many drinking water supply schemes have dried up.

He said the government is providing all possible help to people affected by flashfloods and other natural calamities.

He said the chief minister has provided assistance of ₹10 crore for relief works after Batseri landslide incident of Kinnaur.

He said schemes worth crores are expected to be approved soon for the Centre for disaster mitigation by channelisation of rivers and rivulets.

Earlier, initiating the debate on resolution, Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal said the farmers of Himachal had suffered huge losses due to drought in summers and now the heavy rains have damaged their crops.

Dharamshala legislator Vishal Nehria said heavy monsoon rains triggered floods in Dharamsala, causing loss of life and property.

He demanded relief to the affected people and rehabilitation of the displaced.

Balbir Veram said the orchards in Chaupal of Shimla have been washed away due to heavy rains. He said orchards can be saved by constructing check dams on water streams.

Participating in the debate, legislator Jia Lal said many roads have been damaged in his constituency, Bharmour, due to rains and floods. He said electricity and water were also disrupted and 23 people died in rain-related incidents in his constituency.

He demanded to expedite the work on restoration of bridges, roads, electricity and water supply schemes.

Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi said the situation was bad in Lahaul-Spiti and people had to spend two days in a cave after the cloudburst.

He questioned why the administration didn’t stop vehicular movement on the road at Batseri while rocks were already falling before the deadly landslide. He demanded an increase in the compensation amount for people affected by the disasters.

Pawan Kajal raised the issue of damage caused by heavy rains in Kangra. He told that the water of Manjhi Khad caused great damage to the crops. A total of 11 members participated in the debate.