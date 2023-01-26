Home / Cities / Others / Revival of Assam’s traditional masks gets Hem Chandra Goswami Padma award

Revival of Assam’s traditional masks gets Hem Chandra Goswami Padma award

others
Published on Jan 26, 2023 01:18 PM IST

Samaguri Satra has been making masks for over 350 years and Goswami learnt the art from his father Rudra Kanta

Hem Chandra Goswami. (HT PHOTO)
Hem Chandra Goswami. (HT PHOTO)
ByUtpal Parashar

Masks or “mukhas” are an integral part of Vaishnative plays called “bhaonas” started and popularised by 15th-century social and religious reformer Srimanta Sankardev.

In recent years, they have undergone a transformation. Innovations like masks with moveable jaws and eyes or those that can be used as decorative pieces at homes have helped revive this integral part of Assam’s culture.

The man responsible for the turnaround is Hem Chandra Goswami, “satradhikar” or religious and administrative head of Samaguri Satra in Majuli, the world’s largest river island.

Satras are seats of neo-Vaishnavite culture and religion in Assam where Sankardev’s teachings and cultural legacy are taught and propagated.

Goswami’s efforts have won him India’s fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri this year. The two other winners from the state are Hemoprova Chutia for art and Ramkuiwangbe Jene for social work.

Samaguri Satra has been making masks for over 350 years. Goswami learnt the art from his father Rudra Kanta. The tradition died in many other satras.

“Due to its use only in bhaonas and lack of appreciation by the masses, the art of making mukhas was on death bed. We were able to infuse fresh life to it through innovations,” Goswami earlier told HT.

Since the year 2000, the 64-year-old has experimented with several techniques to reduce the weight of the masks so that they are easier to make and comfortable for the actors wearing them.

The introduction of movable masks made them more expressive. But it was a change audiences welcomed.

Goswami’s masks made with bamboo, cloth and a mixture of cow dung and earth take 4-5 days to complete and weigh around 500 grams. They are much lighter than the earlier wooden and other masks which weighed several kilos.

But the focus still remains on sticking to the traditional aspects associated with the process of making masks. These masks can only be bought at Samaguri Satra to prevent commercialisation.

In 2016, London’s British Museum displayed five of Goswami’s masks from January to August during an exhibition called “Krishna in the Garden of Assam.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out