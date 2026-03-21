Malerkotla, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced setting up a ₹563-crore medical college along with a network of hospitals aimed at expanding access to quality treatment in the region. ₹563-crore medical college to come up in Malerkotla: Punjab CM

Mann was addressing a gathering after greeting people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr after joining prayers at the Eidgah.

The CM also urged families to enrol under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna to avail cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh, positioning the pro-people scheme as part of the government's broader effort to strengthen public healthcare and deliver on-ground guarantees.

It is a festival of seeking each other's welfare, and I find immense peace in this holy Eidgah of Malerkotla. This is a festival that reflects brotherhood, where we sit together and celebrate in harmony. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the organising committee and all those who have come from nearby villages to celebrate Eid, he said.

Malerkotla is a historic land from where a voice was raised in support of the younger 'Sahibzadas' of the tenth Guru, a voice that still echoes across the world and the universe, Mann said.

On the occasion of Eid, the Punjab CM announced that a medical college is being established here.

"Around 25 acres of defence land has been transferred to the government, and with a cost of approximately ₹563 crore, this medical college with 100 MBBS seats will soon be ready. Alongside this, a 150-bed ESI hospital is also being constructed on about 8.5 acres, as there is no such hospital between Khanna and Ludhiana," he added.

Wherever a medical college is built, it is mandatory to have a nursing college and a 200-bed hospital, so these will also be developed alongside it.

A girls' school that was earlier running in two shifts has now been expanded into a five-storey building, and furniture is being installed, he said.

Mann emphasised that health facilities are being strengthened here, and medical colleges and hospitals are being constructed so that our children can become doctors and achieve great heights.

The CM assured the people that his government will never allow any forces attempting to weaken communal harmony in the state at any cost.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.