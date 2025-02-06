Sabri brothers, Sunil Grover to perform at Taj Mahotsav

Taj Mahotsav, a 10-day annual event which showcases a unique blend of art, craft and culture, will be organised at Shilpgram in Agra from February 18. (HT File Photo)

This year, however, apart from its fixed venue, some events of the Mahotsav will also be held at Fatehpur Sikri and Bateshwar away from Agra city. Noted qawwal Sabri Brothers will give presentation at Fatehpur Sikri on February 23 during the Taj Mahotsav.

The Mahotsav is held annually at Shilpgram which is a kilometre east of Taj Mahal. Part of it is used as parking for tourists entering the Taj Mahal from eastern gate and the remaining half gets lively for ten days.

The highlight of this year’s ten-day festival are artisans coming from all parts of the nation and exhibiting their work, sculptures, products representing their states and districts. These artisans and craftsmen are allocated stalls all over Shilpgram.

Another attraction is cultural event organised daily in the evening hours at varied venues and schedule has been declared. Popular artistes and performers including Malini Awasthi, Jassi Gill, Shraddha Mishra, Kanhiyya Mittal, Sunil Grover, and Sabri Brothers will perform during the Mahotsav.

Shraddha Mishra will give a presentation of Bhajan on inaugural day, February 18 followed by folk music by Malini Awasthi on February 19. Agni Band will perform on February 20 and Jassi Gill and Aastha Gill will be attraction with her Punjabi songs on February 21.

On February 22, Brijesh Shandilya will present songs and also participate in aarti and bhajan sandhya at Yamuna Ghat in Bateshwar on the same evening. Flower Show at Taj View Garden and Ghazal presentation by Kumar Satyam will also be organised.

On February 23, Piyush Mishra and Kanika Kapoor at Agra and Sabri Brothers at Fatehpur Sikri will be the highlight of the Mahotsav. Nitin Kumar is to perform on February 24 followed by comedy show by Sunil Grover on February 25, bhajan singing by Kanhaiyya Mittal on February 26. Sachet and Parampara will be highlight of closing day on February 27.

Tickets for Taj Mahotsav will be available online through QR code, My City App Agra, and Book My Show.

City of Agra will have presentations all through ten days with programmes organised at Selfie Points, Sadar Bazar, Soor Sadan. Events like Bird Festival and The Toughest Race will add to charm of the Mahotsav.

The Mahotsav will conclude on February 27.