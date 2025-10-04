Septic tank explosion in Farrukhabad basement kills 2, injures 10

At least two people were killed and around 10 others, including children, seriously injured when a septic tank exploded in the basement of a building near Aloo Mandi in Farrukhabad’s Kadri Gate police area on Saturday, informed district magistrate Ashutosh Dwivedi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to rush to the site and expedite relief efforts, while also ensuring prompt medical care for the injured. (Video Grab)

The blast occurred due to the accumulation of methane gas in the basement-located septic tank, he stated, adding that the basement also housed a coaching centre for students from class 1 to class 12.

The two deceased have been identified as army aspirants 26-year-old Deepak Kashyap and 25-year-old Akash Saxena, while the injured children, aged 8 to 12, are Rhythm, Anshika, Nikhil, Abhay, and Piyush, the district magistrate stated, adding that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

The police stated that CCTV footage revealed that both deceased, residents of Nigoa village in Fatehgarh—the official name of Farrukhabad district, were standing outside the coaching centre when the blast occurred, adding that the coaching centre owner, Yogesh Rajput, has been taken into custody, while his partner, Ravindra Sharma, is absconding.

According to DIG Kanpur range, Harish Chander, the coaching centre had been operating from a residential house for the past year, with a septic tank situated in the basement. A staircase was built directly above the tank, and the rest of the structure was constructed over it, leaving the area without any ventilation.

“Methane gas kept accumulating, leading to the explosion due to pressure,” the DIG said.

He added that although all the children are now out of danger, two have been referred to a higher medical facility for further treatment. The police will file a case of negligence and other relevant charges against the house owner, he stated.

Eyewitnesses and preliminary reports indicate that the entire internal structure of the coaching centre was completely destroyed. Concrete slabs and brick walls were thrown up to 50 metres from the site, while a heavy iron grille from the building’s front facade landed nearly 150 metres away in a nearby water-filled pit.

Chief medical officer Avnindra Kumar confirmed that two people died in the explosion and eight others were receiving treatment. “Seriously injured have been referred to a higher medical centre for further care,” he added.

Following the blast, two fire brigade units, along with police teams from Fatehgarh and Kadri Gate police stations, reached the spot. A forensic team also arrived and conducted a thorough investigation.

City Magistrate Sanjeev Bansal stated that the police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion.

CM EXPRESSES GRIEF

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident, describing it as unfortunate. He directed officials to rush to the site and expedite relief efforts, while also ensuring prompt medical care for the injured and conveying his wishes for their speedy recovery.