Sitaram Yechury maintained effective relations with secular parties: Manik Sarkar

Former CPI-M general secretary Harkishan Singh Surjeet guided Sitaram Yechury to maintain close and effective relations with secular and like-minded parties to strengthen the democratic movement against communal forces, said Tripura’s lone CPIM Politburo member and former chief minister Manik Sarkar. Former Tripura chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar pays tribute to deceased party leader Sitaram Yechury in Agartala. (PTI photo)

CPIM general secretary Yechury passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday after suffering from severe respiratory infection.

“Harkishan Singh Surjeet first started to maintain relations with the like-minded and secular parties. He guided Sitaram Yechury in this way,” said Sarkar in a video message.

Sarkar became chief minister in 1998 to continue till BJP-IPFT came to power in 2018. Sarkar played the role of leader of the opposition for five years from 2018.

He also added that Yechury maintained positive and effective association with the non-Left secular and democratic parties and his death created a vacuum among both Left parties and in the entire secular and democratic political area.

Speaking about Yechury’s role in Left democratic movement, CPIM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that he had a vital role in the Left democratic movement in Tripura for the past several decades citing formation of INDIA bloc alliance in the national level.

“He (Yechury) highlighted Tripura issues both inside and outside the Parliament. His role in the Left democratic movement during party events and every election was vital”, said Chaudhury.

Born in Chennai, Yechury studied at Delhi’s St. Stephen’s College and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Yechury is survived by his wife, Seema Chishti, and their two children, Akhila and Danish. His elder son, Ashish Yechury, passed away due to Covid-19 in 2021.