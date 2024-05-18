 Societies with high polling will be feted, RWAs told - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Societies with high polling will be feted, RWAs told

ByAakash Ghosh, Lucknow
May 18, 2024 08:27 PM IST

Efforts of RWAs in Lucknow to increase voter turnout in residential societies recognized by the administration. Initiative includes rewards and outreach programs.

Efforts of resident welfare associations (RWAs) will be recognised if the residential societies they are associated with record a high voting percentage, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob announced on Saturday.

District officials at a meeting hosted at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan where members of over 200 RWAs and public welfare committees pledged to celebrate Monday as a ‘mahaparv’ or grand festival. (HT)
District officials at a meeting hosted at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan where members of over 200 RWAs and public welfare committees pledged to celebrate Monday as a ‘mahaparv’ or grand festival. (HT)

The senior official spoke at a meeting hosted at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan where members of over 200 RWAs and public welfare committees pledged to celebrate Monday, when Lucknow votes, as a ‘mahaparv’ or grand festival.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The meeting resulted from the HT Spotlight initiative hosted at the HT office here on Wednesday. Lucknow Development Authority vice-chairperson Indramani Tripathi had announced to organise a mega outreach programme with RWAs.

“Those living in high-rises are privileged. Hence, they should set an example for others. RWAs are partners of the administration in the elections,” said Jacob.

“While the administration is doing its best in providing facilities to voters, including equipping 14 apartment premises with polling booths, it is also the duty of RWAs to ensure that residents come out in large numbers and vote,” she said.

The event was also attended by district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh, and convened by the LDA V-C.

Meanwhile, Tripathi said transport officials were deploying e-rickshaws at housing colonies for the sake of the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

Election fever

Post-vote selfie

We have asked voters to post their selfies in the society’s WhatsApp group. The first 100 voters will be rewarded. If the district administration participates in our initiative, more people will turn up.

Anju Varshney, Nehru Enclave

Door-to-door visits

A team of four to five people will go to every apartment asking people to come out and vote

Vivek Sharma of LDA apartments in Jankipuram

Lucky draw contests

Five lucky draw contests will be held for 260 voters. The five lucky voters will be rewarded. To ensure maximum voting, the association has decided that the lotteries will not be conducted if the turnout is less than 260. Only after 260 out of 325 votes from our society are cast, we will go ahead with the lottery.

Vidya Sagar Pandey, Parijat Apartment Owners’ Association

Masterstroke’ of a move

It’s a masterstroke to build polling booths in high-rise societies. We should encourage all our neighbours to actively vote in this election.

Anish Mathew from, Sunrise Apartments

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aakash Ghosh

    Aakash Ghosh is a correspondent with Hindustan Times and is based out of Lucknow. Apart for covering local crime and policing in the state capital, he covers other significant beats including Railways, Science & Technology, Culture and heritage. He loves to write off-beat, human-interest stories as he believes it makes an instant connect with the readers. Prior to Lucknow, he is trained and worked with multiple print & digital newsrooms-based Mumbai, Patna, and Kolkata.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Societies with high polling will be feted, RWAs told

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On