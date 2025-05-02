SP MP Ramji Lal Suman stopped from proceeding to Aligarh on Friday

Agra police on Friday stopped Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman from proceeding to Aligarh. A heavy police presence was deployed at his residence near MG Road in Agra. Police deployed outside the residence of MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra on Friday. (HT)

“Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman was scheduled to travel to Aligarh on Friday. However, based on inputs from the Aligarh police, an advance notice was served to him, asking him not to travel on security grounds,” said DCP Agra City Sonam Kumar.

Ramji Lal Suman, however, questioned the police’s move that stopped him visiting Aligarh.

“I was scheduled to meet a few individuals who were badly beaten while filming content related to Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar in Aligarh. Instead of acting against those involved in the attack, the police stopped me. This is unacceptable,” he said, as he staged a protest along with his supporters at his residence.

It may be recalled that Suman’s residence in Agra was allegedly targeted by members of the Karni Sena on March 26 after he made a ‘controversial statement’—later expunged from Rajya Sabha records—about medieval Rajput ruler Rana Sanga of Mewar.

Again, on April 27, Suman’s convoy was attacked near Ghabhana police station limits in Aligarh while en route to Bulandshahr. Tyres were thrown at the speeding vehicles, causing damage at the Khereshwar crossing, where the convoy came to a halt.

Aligarh police registered a case against 15 unidentified individuals. A police outpost in-charge and a beat constable were suspended. Five people were arrested on the evening of April 27 but were released later that night.