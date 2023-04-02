Man allegedly stabbed to death during cricket match in Cuttack

A 22-year-old man from Cuttack district in Odisha was allegedly stabbed and battered to death during a cricket match here on Sunday. (Representative Photo)

Police said the man, who was a spectator of a cricket match, was assaulted and stabbed to death for trying to defend the decision of the umpire during an ongoing match. The victim was identified as Lucky Rout.

Police said the incident took place around 12.30pm during a cricket match between two teams- Berhampur and Sankarpur at Mahisalanda village when a batter from the Berhampur team was caught behind and the umpire declared him out.

However, disagreeing with the umpire, the batting team forced the umpire to change his decision to a ‘no-ball’ and when Lucky tried to back the umpire’s decision, a few people came to the field and allegedly thrashed him and stabbed him with a sharp object.

Cuttack deputy commissioner of police (DSP) Pinak Mishra said Lucky was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition but died during the treatment.

Police have identified the attackers as Sangram Rout Smrutiranjan Rout and Sanjay Rout of Berhampur village.

While Smrutiranjan Rout has been detained, police are looking for other accused, who are absconding, the DSP said.