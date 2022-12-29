Trains being used to smuggle drugs, illicit liquor in Prayagraj: Police

Smugglers involved in transportation of illicit liquor, marijuana and drugs are now using trains for moving smuggled items.

As per GRP records, 64 smugglers have been arrested since January, double than last year when 28 smugglers were arrested.

“The rising number of smugglers arrested at railway stations in Prayagraj division indicates that gangs involved in liquor and drug smuggling are preferring trains for their transportation,” GRP officials said.

Superintendent of police, Railways, Ashtbhuja PD Singh said: “GRP is on the alert at all railway stations in Prayagraj division. Drive against illicit liquor and marijuana smugglers will continue.”

Most arrests were made from Mumbai and Bihar bound trains while some were also made from trains going to Gujrat.

As per GRP records, majority of smugglers caught from Mumbai bound trains were carrying marijuana or smack that was concealed in their luggage.

Meanwhile, beer and illicit liquor was mostly caught from trains going towards Bihar or Gujaratm the two dry states.

Officials said, to avoid suspicion smugglers on train have been found carrying small quantities of marijuana and drugs.

As per GRP records 14 smugglers were arrested from Prayagraj Junction and Chheoki railway station this year from whom liquor etc worth ₹11 lakh was seized.

GRP officials said smugglers were mainly arrested from Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Ballia, Delhi and Bihar. The trains from which the smugglers were nabbed were Purwa Express, Swatantra Senani Express, Magadh Express, Surat Special, Sampark Kranti express, Mumbai bound Kamayani, Tulsi and Mumbai Janta Express trains.