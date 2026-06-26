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    Tripura: Man gets ten years jail for sexually assaulting specially abled woman

    A local court also imposed a fine of 10,000 failing which he needs to undergo additional three months rigorous imprisonment

    Published on: Jun 26, 2026 9:42 AM IST
    By Priyanka Deb Barman
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    A man was convicted and awarded ten years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a specially abled woman in Tripura’s Unakoti district, police said on Thursday.

    The woman (now 22 years old), was found eight months pregnant. (Representative file photo)
    The woman (now 22 years old), was found eight months pregnant. (Representative file photo)

    A local court also imposed a fine of 10,000 failing which he needs to undergo additional three months rigorous imprisonment.

    Police said that the incident occurred in March in 2022 when the rape-convict, driver of a private vehicle owned by a retired government officer, sexually assaulted the woman, who was also a person with mental health issues.

    The sister of the woman was employed as a domestic help at the government officer’s home.

    Also Read: Rape-murder of minor: Cabbie faced 5 cases, still worked for 3 aggregators

    The woman (now 22 years old), was found eight months pregnant and it was alleged that she was confined in the house for a long period of time. Police rescued her later.

    Police, however, added that a case was lodged in 2022 against the accused under Section 342, 34, 376(2)(L) of Indian Penal Code ( IPC).

    The then investigating officer of the case Shibani Debbarma filed a chargesheet on December 31 in 2022. After trial, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to ten years’ imprisonment.

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    Home/Cities/Others/Tripura: Man Gets Ten Years Jail For Sexually Assaulting Specially Abled Woman
    Home/Cities/Others/Tripura: Man Gets Ten Years Jail For Sexually Assaulting Specially Abled Woman
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