Tripura: Man gets ten years jail for sexually assaulting specially abled woman

A man was convicted and awarded ten years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a specially abled woman in Tripura’s Unakoti district, police said on Thursday.
A local court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 failing which he needs to undergo additional three months rigorous imprisonment.
Police said that the incident occurred in March in 2022 when the rape-convict, driver of a private vehicle owned by a retired government officer, sexually assaulted the woman, who was also a person with mental health issues.
The sister of the woman was employed as a domestic help at the government officer’s home.