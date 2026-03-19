Rajasthan road rage: Truck driver chased for 6 km, killed by two on motorcycle

A 40-year-old truck driver was allegedly chased for nearly six kilometers and killed by two men after his truck reportedly brushed against their motorcycle in Rajasthan’s Balotra district, police said. A 40-year-old truck driver was allegedly chased for nearly six kilometers and killed

The deceased, Vishnaram, a resident of Isrol village, was on his way to Gujarat after unloading his truck in Barmer, Station House Officer (SHO) Deep Singh said.

According to police officers, he had diverted to Gudmalani Road to visit his in-laws in Loharwa village. Near a curve close to the highway, his truck reportedly brushed against a motorcycle. No major damage was reported, but the incident led to a heated argument.

Locals intervened and brought the situation under control. However, the two bike-borne men allegedly chased the truck along an isolated stretch of road. They reportedly overtook the truck after six kilometers and hurled stones.

A stone smashed through the windshield and struck Vishnaram on the head, killing him on the spot. The co-driver immediately stepped out, sought help from passersby, and informed the police.

Dhorimanna police reached the spot soon after and conducted a preliminary investigation. The accused fled after the attack. Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend them.