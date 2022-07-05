UP Dy CM launches tree plantation drive in Prayagraj
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh was all set to create history this time under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath by planting a whopping 35 crore trees across the state. He said that there needs to be participation of people in tree plantation and everyone should come forward for its conservation.
Pathak was speaking at a tree plantation function organised to mark the kick-start of a mega tree plantation exercise during which 70 lakh saplings would be planted in the district in four phases.
Addressing the gathering, Pathak urged all public representatives, officials and employees to adopt at least one tree and take care of it like their own child.
He said that Uttar Pradesh has registered its name in the Guinness Book of Records for most tree plantations. He said that trees keep the environment balanced and help in preventing environmental pollution.
During the event, MP Phulpur Keshari Devi Patel, mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi, MLA Phulpur Praveen Patel, MLA Allahabad North Harshvardhan Bajpai, MLA Phaphamau Guru Prasad Maurya besides a number of police and district administration officials were present.
On the occasion, toys for the children of government-run Anganwadi centres were also handed over to Anganwadi workers by the deputy chief minister.
Giving information about the massive tree plantation programme to be carried out in the district, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said that during this campaign, a total of 70,96,088 saplings would be planted with around 50,68,608 saplings being planted on Tuesday itself. He also informed that 1000 saplings were planted at Kanihar lake, the venue of the programme. A poster competition and street plays were also staged by the children to make people aware about the importance of tree plantation and its conservation.
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Shahi Eidgah Mosque mgmt challenges maintainability of case
AGRA The counsel for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque management committee on Tuesday pressed for disposal of its application challenging maintainability of the case, before the court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura. In another case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue before the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura, fixed for hearing on Tuesday, the counsels for Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board appeared and were provided copies in regard to the case.
Prayagraj doc saves man’s life, performs CPR in car on busy road
Monday was something different. At around 10.20 am, while on hDr Khaitan'sway back, he spotted people surrounding a man who had collapsed while driving hKumar'scar at the busy intersection of Heera Halwai in Civil Lines. The man was accompanied by his wife and 10-year-old daughter who were already crying and were in panic. On realising that Kumar had no pulse or heartbeat, Dr Khaitan immediately performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) in his car itself.
Uddhav Thackeray likely to visit Pune amid desertion by local leaders
Two days after Shiv Sena clarified that former MP from Shirur Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will remain with the party, Patil met Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss the political situation. On Sunday, Sena faced embarrassment as its mouthpiece carried a story saying Patil has been removed from the party. Later, they clarified that Patil will continue to be with Shiv Sena as its deputy leader.
Police invoke MCOCA against gangster Santosh Jadhav
The Pune rural police on Tuesday invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Santosh Jadhav and his nine associates, including minor. Punjab police had identified Jadhav as one of the suspects in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala though he has not been booked in that case so far. The police took his custody for the alleged role in a case of extorting money from a businessman in Narayangaon.
e-Content studio to come up at UP directorate of higher education
To bridge the digital divide and foster e-learning methods in government colleges, the state government has set aside ₹10 crore for the appointment of 1200 lecturers in aided colleges and setting up smart classes in 87 government colleges, according to a state government press release. Apart from smart classes, an e-Content digital studio will be built at the directorate of higher education at a cost of ₹1 crore.
