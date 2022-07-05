UP Dy CM launches tree plantation drive in Prayagraj

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh was all set to create history this time under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath by planting a whopping 35 crore trees across the state. He said that there needs to be participation of people in tree plantation and everyone should come forward for its conservation.

Pathak was speaking at a tree plantation function organised to mark the kick-start of a mega tree plantation exercise during which 70 lakh saplings would be planted in the district in four phases.

Addressing the gathering, Pathak urged all public representatives, officials and employees to adopt at least one tree and take care of it like their own child.

He said that Uttar Pradesh has registered its name in the Guinness Book of Records for most tree plantations. He said that trees keep the environment balanced and help in preventing environmental pollution.

During the event, MP Phulpur Keshari Devi Patel, mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi, MLA Phulpur Praveen Patel, MLA Allahabad North Harshvardhan Bajpai, MLA Phaphamau Guru Prasad Maurya besides a number of police and district administration officials were present.

On the occasion, toys for the children of government-run Anganwadi centres were also handed over to Anganwadi workers by the deputy chief minister.

Giving information about the massive tree plantation programme to be carried out in the district, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said that during this campaign, a total of 70,96,088 saplings would be planted with around 50,68,608 saplings being planted on Tuesday itself. He also informed that 1000 saplings were planted at Kanihar lake, the venue of the programme. A poster competition and street plays were also staged by the children to make people aware about the importance of tree plantation and its conservation.