UP’s GDP, per capita income set to triple since 2017, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh's GDP and per capita income are set to triple by the end of this year since 2017, increasing from ₹12.36 trillion to ₹36 trillion and from ₹45,000 to ₹1.2 lakh, respectively.

Emphasising the role of every citizen, he urged the public to submit suggestions via the QR code on the Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047 portal, covering 12 key sectors, including agriculture, industry, IT, tourism, infrastructure, health, education and governance.

The chief minister was addressing the Developed India – Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047 workshop at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in Gorakhpur.

The best ideas submitted through the Samarth Uttar Pradesh portal at both the district and state levels will be recognized and rewarded, he added.

“In 1947, Uttar Pradesh contributed 14% to India’s economy, but over time, this share declined,” he said.

He called upon citizens to shed a “slave mentality” and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Panch Pran” and nine commitments, which include honouring heritage, supporting the armed forces, promoting unity beyond caste and region, fulfilling civic duties, and working for environmental protection, water conservation, cleanliness, self-reliance through Vocal for Local, natural farming, yoga, tourism, poverty alleviation, and women’s empowerment.

Recalling that India contributed 25% of the world’s economy in the 17th century before colonial exploitation reduced it to 3% by 1947, he stressed that UP, the “heart of India”, must now lead the nation’s resurgence.

He highlighted UP’s progress in infrastructure, including expressways, metro projects, airports and digital growth. He noted that the state now has 96 lakh MSME units, exports worth ₹2 lakh crore, and globally recognized ODOP (One District One Product) items.

Gorakhpur, he said, has witnessed major transformation in education and healthcare, with the establishment of four universities and an AIIMS.

He said the state aims to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030, $3 trillion by 2035, and $6 trillion by 2047.

He urged citizens to act as “participants” rather than mere “beneficiaries” in this vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh.