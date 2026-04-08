Uttam Nagar: 22-yr-old held for killing father, uncle

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his father and uncle following a drunken altercation at their rented accommodation in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, police said. The incident came to light on April 4, when information was received about two men found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a house in Mohan Garden. (Representative photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that the accused, identified as Ishwar, was held from the Mohan Garden area after remaining absconding for three days, adding that he had confessed to the crime during interrogation.

The incident came to light on April 4, when information was received at the Uttam Nagar police station about two men found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a house in Mohan Garden.

A police team rushed to the spot and found Devender Kumar, 50, and his brother Amit, 48, lying dead in a ransacked room, with liquor bottles scattered around, the DCP said.

Crime and forensic science teams inspected the scene and collected evidence, and the bodies were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem, which revealed that both men died due to internal injuries sustained during a physical assault.

“The landlord, Naresh Kumar, told the police that on the night of April 3 and 4, he heard a quarrel and found Ishwar intoxicated and tried to intervene to pacify the situation,” the DCP said.

Police said Ishwar allegedly assaulted his father and uncle later that night, leading to their deaths, and fled the spot. “The landlord also told the police that they used to fight regularly over unemployment,” the officer said.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Uttam Nagar police station, and a probe is underway.