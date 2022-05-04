Vacate all structures on DMCH for proposed AIIMS campus by June 15: DM
The district magistrate (DM) of Darbhanga, Rajiv Raushan held a meeting with officials on Wednesday and issued instructions to authorities concerned to vacate existing structures on the parcel of land allotted for the proposed AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the premises of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) latest by June 15 for necessary earth filing work.
According to district public relation officer (DPRO) N K Gupta, the DM asked the DMCH principal to vacate the old college building and shift physiology, anatomy and biochemistry departments from there.
On September 15, the union cabinet had granted approval for construction of Bihar’s second AIIMS in Darbhanga at an estimated cost of ₹1.264 crore. The 750-bed facility was to be built in 48 months.
Bihar government granted its approval for transfer of 200 acres of land on the premises of DMCH in November 2021.
However, chief minister Nitish Kumar, during his Darbhanga visit in December last year, announced that only 150 acres land would be allotted to AIIMS whereas remaining 77 acres to be retained for expansion of DMCH, which has got a total of 227 acres land in its possession.
“The state government has begun spade work for transfer of encumbrance free land to Centre for the proposed AIIMS at Darbhanga. In the first phase, earth filing work has started to level the ground in 70 acres,” said an official.
DMCH principal Dr K N Mishra said till the time an alternative arrangement is made, the shifting of three departments from proposed AIIMS site is a tough task. “We have already proposed the health department to construct pre-fabricated building so that anatomy, physiology and biochemistry departments, running in old college building, could be shifted,” he said.
-
After bid to woo upper castes, Tejashwi raises caste census demand again
A day after reaching out to Bhumihars, an influential upper caste in Bihar, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a headcount of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), saying he will “not allow any census in Bihar” unless the Centre acceded to the demand for coming out with the numbers of OBCs, besides the SCs and the STs.
-
BJP leader Ganesh Naik granted pre-arrest bail in rape case
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to BJP leader Ganesh Naik, booked by the Navi Mumbai police for raping and threatening his live-in partner. Appearing for Naik, advocate Niteen Pradhan submitted that there was no evidence to incriminate the 72-year-old BJP leader for the alleged offences and the allegations were concocted due to strong political pressure.
-
BMC wants EV charging stations in all upcoming properties
Mumbai To promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the city, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation will seek amendment in the existing Development Control Rules (DCR) in the Development Plan (DP) - 2034, from the Urban Development department. The civic body wants to mandate the provision of installing EV charging points in all the upcoming residential, commercial and industrial constructions.
-
Revenue work hit in Punjab as patwaris go on mass casual leave
Work in the Punjab revenue department came to a standstill as patwaris and kanungos moved on a statewide three-day mass casual leave on Wednesday to push for rationalisation of their salaries and other pending demands. There are at least 1,700 patwaris and 500 kanungos serving in the state revenue department. Their other main demands are fresh recruitment of patwaris against the vacant posts and withdrawal of a corruption case registered against their colleague in Malerkotla.
-
Malerkotla patwari held for graft is getting paid for two govt jobs
Didar Singh, a patwari in Malerkotla who was arrested by the Punjab vigilance bureau in a bribery case last week, is withdrawing money from the state exchequer for two separate government services, the probe has found. Withdrawal of the FIR registered against Didar Singh is among one of the key demands of Punjab's patwaris and kanungos who went on a statewide mass casual leave on Wednesday, alleging that he had been falsely implicated.
