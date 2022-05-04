Vacate all structures on DMCH for proposed AIIMS campus by June 15: DM

The district magistrate (DM) of Darbhanga, Rajiv Raushan held a meeting with officials on Wednesday and issued instructions to authorities concerned to vacate existing structures on the parcel of land allotted for the proposed AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the premises of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) latest by June 15 for necessary earth filing work.

According to district public relation officer (DPRO) N K Gupta, the DM asked the DMCH principal to vacate the old college building and shift physiology, anatomy and biochemistry departments from there.

On September 15, the union cabinet had granted approval for construction of Bihar’s second AIIMS in Darbhanga at an estimated cost of ₹1.264 crore. The 750-bed facility was to be built in 48 months.

Bihar government granted its approval for transfer of 200 acres of land on the premises of DMCH in November 2021.

However, chief minister Nitish Kumar, during his Darbhanga visit in December last year, announced that only 150 acres land would be allotted to AIIMS whereas remaining 77 acres to be retained for expansion of DMCH, which has got a total of 227 acres land in its possession.

“The state government has begun spade work for transfer of encumbrance free land to Centre for the proposed AIIMS at Darbhanga. In the first phase, earth filing work has started to level the ground in 70 acres,” said an official.

DMCH principal Dr K N Mishra said till the time an alternative arrangement is made, the shifting of three departments from proposed AIIMS site is a tough task. “We have already proposed the health department to construct pre-fabricated building so that anatomy, physiology and biochemistry departments, running in old college building, could be shifted,” he said.