Varanasi: IIT-BHU, Birla hostel students clash over barriers

Two IIT-BHU students were injured in a clash with Birla Hostel students on Sunday night after an altercation over a barrier. The incident took place when Birla Hostel students allegedly stopped the IIT-BHU group from moving towards the hostel area after 10 pm. BHU administration stated that the situation will be reviewed, and appropriate action will be taken as per the rules. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to an official, barriers had been set up at various locations within IIT-BHU to upgrade the campus security. After 10 pm, security guards conduct strict checks, and entry is restricted to only IIT-BHU students and faculty members.

The BHU students allegedly objected to the barrier.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, a group of IIT-BHU students heading towards Lanka Gate on a bike were stopped by some students near Birla Hostel, who forbade them from going towards the hostel after 10 pm. This triggered an argument between the two groups, which soon escalated into a clash.

The matter soon took an ugly turn as both groups clashed. On learning about the fight involving their friends, IIT-BHU students came out of their hostel and marched towards Birla Hostel. They alleged that BHU students often object to the barriers at IIT-BHU and, on Sunday night, assaulted them.

On receiving information, members of the Proctorial Boards of IIT-BHU and BHU reached the spot and pacified students from both groups. Later, IIT-BHU students met director prof Amit Patra and informed him about the incident.

In this regard, IIT-BHU chief proctor Prof Sanjay Singh said a meeting will be held with BHU authorities to ensure such incidents do not recur. He added that the situation in the institute is now completely normal.

In a statement regarding the incident, BHU said the administration has taken cognizance of the clash that occurred on the night of August 31, 2025. It stated that university security personnel acted promptly, and since students from both BHU and IIT-BHU were involved, the situation was brought under control with the joint efforts of the BHU and IIT Proctorial Boards, along with the police. The administration added that the situation will be reviewed, and appropriate action will be taken as per the rules.