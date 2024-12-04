Warm Oct-Nov disrupts potato growth; farmers report 30% crop loss

Climate change is increasingly impacting agriculture, with the latest evidence found in the potato fields of Uttar Pradesh, where unusually high temperatures in October and November have hindered crop growth. Farmers in Kannauj, Farrukhabad and Kanpur are reporting significantly reduced yields, with some crops suffering up to 30% damage due to the heat. (Pic for representation only)

Ajay Mishra, a potato farmer from Farrukhabad, explained that the excessive warmth has prevented proper tuber (potato) development. “Where we would normally see 4 to 5 tubers per plant, now only 2 or 3 are forming,” he said. Even the seed potatoes are rotting in the fields. Mishra estimates a 30% loss of the early-harvest crop this year.

The abnormal temperatures, which were well above average for this time of year, have had a direct impact on planting and crop development.

From mid-October to November 20, the region experienced above-average temperatures, with daytime highs ranging from 30 to 32 degrees Celsius and night-time lows between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Baldev, district horticulture officer in Kanpur, explained, “The heat during this period, from mid-October to late November, was significantly higher than usual, which has severely affected the potato crop. This unusual temperature spike coincided with the peak of the planting season, impacting tuber formation and ultimately reducing overall production.”

According to Mishra, the roots of the potato plants have spread, but the tubers either failed to develop or grew too small. Mohattasim Khan, a potato trader from Kannauj, echoed these concerns, noting that the entire growth cycle of the crop has been delayed. “The heat has affected the potatoes’ development, resulting in stunted tubers.”

Jugal Kishore Mishra, a cold storage owner and farmer from Farrukhabad, pointed out that the seed potatoes have become nearly useless. “The heat has caused a 30% loss, and the few tubers that did form are smaller than usual,” he said. This year, despite planting on 17 acres, he noticed a stark difference. “After planting, the potatoes didn’t sprout as expected, even though the field had sufficient moisture. Only after watering twice did the tubers begin to appear.”

This unusual phenomenon has left farmers and traders perplexed. “Even in the old days, we never saw this,” said Kishore Mishra, recalling past seasons when the potato harvest was much more consistent.

Market experts suggest that potato prices, which are currently around ₹40-50 per kilogram in retail, may not see the usual drop when the new crop hits the market in December. Instead, prices could rise due to the significant crop loss.

District agriculture officer Awesh Kumar Singh of Kannauj confirmed the impact of the excessive heat, saying that this year’s potato crop either failed to set or had a reduced yield due to the high temperatures.

Professor Vivek Kumar Tripathi from the CSA Agricultural University in Kanpur’s Horticulture Department explained that the issue may be linked to a lack of essential nutrients, such as boron, in the soil, which can cause tuber malformation.

He noted, however, that this year’s problems are unprecedented, indicating the severe effect of the heat on the crop. “This is a situation we’ve never encountered before,” he said.

Experts have stated that the high temperatures have adversely affected the soil, as the ideal conditions for sowing potatoes are daytime temperatures between 12 to 24 degrees Celsius and night-time temperatures between 20 to 21 degrees Celsius. This year, official estimates indicate that the potato crop has been planted across 17,500 hectares in the Kanpur division, with production expected to range between 1.5 to 1.6 million metric tonnes. This is a significant decline compared to last year’s output of 1.9 million metric tonnes.