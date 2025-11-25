What happened to Tejashwi in Bihar will repeat with Akhilesh in UP, says Uma Bharti

Former MP chief minister and Jhansi-Lalitpur MP Uma Bharti has said that SIR will help identify thousands of fictitious voters in the state, whose names were inducted during the tenure of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Uma Bharti talking to reporters on Monday night at Jhansi railway station (HT Photo)

Reacting to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and the opposition’s criticism of it, she said, “He (Akhilesh) is opposing SIR out of fear. He will also meet the same fate as Tejashwi”.

Bharti was talking to reporters on Monday night at Jhansi railway station before leaving for the neighbouring temple town Orchha in MP.

Criticising the announcement of Trinamool MLA Humayun Kabir to build a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad, West Bengal, and laying its foundation stone on December 6, Uma Bharti said that it was Babur who had attacked India and they are planning to build a building in his name which is very painful.

“Not only that monument will be razed but the Trinamool government will also be razed. I will appeal to all political parties in the country to criticise this move”.

When asked about her reaction to Tuesday’s flag-hoisting ceremony in Ayodhya, Bharti recalled the incident of October 31, 1990, during the first phase of Ram Janambhoomi Kar Sewa period, “I remember the day when Vasudev Gupta, a sweetmeat maker from Ayodhya had hoisted the saffron flag after which he was shot by PAC personnel and his body fell to the ground. It is a matter of bliss that now saffron is again being hoisted and this time flowers will be showered”.

When asked why she was not taking part in the flag-hoisting ceremony in Ayodhya, Bharti said that her coming to Orchha was preplanned and being present at either place has the same importance.

When asked about her recent announcement to fight the next Lok Sabha elections from Jhansi again and that the party workers seem to look excited at her arrival, Bharti said that BJP workers are always in high spirits.

