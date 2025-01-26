Yogi disapproves of demands to divide U.P. into four states

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday voiced strong disapproval of intermittent demands to divide the state into four, saying “the potential of UP lies within its unity”. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being felicitated during ‘Sant Sammelan’ organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) at its pandal at the ongoing the ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’ festival, in Prayagraj (PTI)

Yogi said this in an interview to the News18 at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Saturday. Stating that Uttar Pradesh should maintain its identity and respect by staying united, he assured that the state would soon attain the goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

“UP is UP in itself and this is its potential. I think UP should achieve its goals by staying united and I think that is its strength. That is its identity and its respect,” the chief minister said when asked about Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati’s past statements that the state should be divided into four because of its large size.

Asked the meaning behind his oft-repeated slogan ‘batoge toh katoge’, Adityanath said, “During the Haryana elections, I visited Mathura and had the opportunity to unveil the statue of Durga Das Rathore in Agra. In the medieval era, Durga Das Rathore was a very valiant general of the Jodhpur king Maharaja Jaswant Singh. Rathore protected the family of the king when he was martyred in Aurangzeb’s deceitful attacks. When Prince Ajit Singh grew up, he made him the king of Jodhpur again. All those who associate with the story, and who belong to the ‘Teli’ caste, wanted to install a statue in Agra, but some communities were opposing it. In the end, a compromise was reached, and the statue was installed, and it was there that I raised the slogan, ‘Batoge toh katoge’ while PM Modi also said ‘ek rahoge toh safe rahoge’.

“This is the same message conveyed by the Mahakumbh.”

Asked about his stated goal of making Uttar Pradesh a $1-trillion economy, Yogi Adityanath said: “We have set a timeline of 2029. By 2029, U.P. will be a $1 trillion economy,” he said.

Speaking about the ongoing Mahakumbh, Adityanath said more than 10 crore devotees have visited the Mela in the past 10 days. He added that economic activity from the Mahakumbh is likely to account for 10% of the state’s GDP.

RSS chief’s remarks not related to Sambhal: CM

Yogi also responded to the buzz around Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks that there should not be a search for a temple under every mosque and conjecture that this was linked to the mandir-masjid row in Sambhal.

“This was not related to Sambhal. You must have noticed that afterwards, Panchjanya also clearly stated that this is a journey from Somnath to Sambhal to find the truth. What Sarsanghchalak ji has said is a message for those people who are unnecessarily trying to raise every issue forcibly to gain cheap publicity. We have to look at those issues that are based on truth and can be taken forward through dialogue in a cordial environment.”