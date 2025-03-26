‘Yogi model against crime in demand in other states’

The campaign launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath against criminals and mafia in Uttar Pradesh is now established as the Yogi model of governance and is in demand in other states nationwide, said UP minister for culture and tourism, Jaiveer Singh, who is also in-charge minister for Agra. UP minister for culture and tourism, Jaiveer Singh (HT Photo)

Singh was inaugurating the three-day district level Vikas Utsav at GIC ground in Agra of which chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be part, on Wednesday.

An exhibition of books is organised to mark completion of 8 years of state government and 10 years of BJP regime at the centre.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is a transformed state and from a state considered sick, UP has now emerged as the growth engine of UP. Loans for farmers are waived, Kisan Samman Nidhi is reaching farmers, govt employees are given benefit of Seventh Pay Commission, unemployed are provided jobs and start-ups are given opportunities,” claimed the minister who is also the MLA from Mainpuri.

The chief minister is to visit Daryanath Temple located in Raja Ki Mandi market of Agra on Wednesday. The CM will also attend an event organised to mark eight years of his term in Uttar Pradesh where he would address a gathering at GIC ground in Agra.