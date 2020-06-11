e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University slips to 44th rank among country’s educational institutions

Panjab University slips to 44th rank among country’s educational institutions

In pharmacy category, Panjab University, Chandigarh, retains second spot followed by National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali; PGIMER ranked second among medical colleges, while Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, improves ranking among engineering institutes

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:01 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Among universities, PU’s ranking has slipped from 21 in 2019 to 26 this year.
Among universities, PU’s ranking has slipped from 21 in 2019 to 26 this year.(HT FILE PHOTO )
         

Chandigarh: Panjab University slipped 10 notches to rank 44 among educational institutions in the country in the Union human resource development ministry’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday.

From rank 34 last year, PU is now ranked 44th.

Among universities, PU’s ranking has slipped from 21 in 2019 to 26 this year.

However, the university’s pharmacy department has retained the second rank this year also.

“In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali, stood third,” Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced.

In the medical colleges category, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, got the top spot followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and Chandigarh Medical College, Vellore.

In engineering, PU has slipped from rank 54 last year to 72.

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, deemed to be university, however, has improved from rank 78 in 2019 to 68 this year among the engineering institutes of the country.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, bagged the top three positions in the annual rankings.

The top three universities are IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University.

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, has been ranked as the top B-School in the country followed by IIM, Bangalore and Calcutta.

The Union HRD minister announced that Miranda College bagged the top rank among colleges, followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women and St Stephen’s College.

The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic this time.

top news
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
Rahul Gandhi, ex-US diplomat to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow
Rahul Gandhi, ex-US diplomat to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow
Live| India is not in community transmission: ICMR
Live| India is not in community transmission: ICMR
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In