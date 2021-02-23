4 million Aadhaar-linked PDS cardholders avail foodgrains in Bihar

Around 23%, or four million, of the 17.6 million Aadhaar-linked public distribution system (PDS) cardholders in Bihar have availed their quota of food grains at subsidised prices under the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme, officials aware of the matter said.

The government is now promoting the portability feature through advertisements. The linking of the ration card with Aadhaar is essential for getting PDS food grains.

Bihar’s food and consumer protection secretary Vinay Kumar said Aadhaar seeding of every beneficiary mentioned on a ration card is mandatory. “... 50,000 Aadhaar seeding is happening on an average daily.”

Aadhaar seeding allows the authorities to check duplication and to ensure that families eligible for PDS under the National Food Security Act avail the benefit.

“We have allowed PDS beneficiaries time till March 31 to get the Aadhaar seeding done of every eligible family member, failing which their ration card will be blocked and allotment of food grains stopped,” said Kumar.

The PDS beneficiaries were offered double their allotment of food grains during the pandemic till November. The government has now allowed them the option to have a month’s supply of ration in advance. The beneficiaries could get food grains for December and January till February 5.

“We have extended the facility to get a one-month ration supply in advance. So, the allotment of food grains for February and March can be taken together till March 31.”

Under the Antyoday Yojana scheme, the beneficiaries are eligible for 35kg food grains per family.