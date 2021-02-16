Social security dept to link Aadhaar with welfare schemes
Chandigarh
The Punjab social security, women and child development department has decided to link Aadhaar with the scheme for financial assistance to disabled persons to enable eligible beneficiaries to get their dues promptly in a transparent manner.
Social security and women and child development minister Aruna Chaudhary said the Aadhaar linkage would be used as identification document for the beneficiaries of finance assistance to disabled persons (visually impaired, handicapped, deaf and dumb and mentally challenged) scheme. “An individual eligible for receiving the benefits under the scheme will be required to furnish proof of Aadhaar number or undergo authentication. Any individual desirous of availing benefits under the scheme and who does not possess the Aadhaar number or, has not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, should get enrolled,” she said in a statement.
The minister said the department will provide Aadhaar enrolment facilities for such beneficiaries in case there is no Aadhaar enrolment centre located in the respective block or tehsil. “Till the time, Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits under the scheme should be given to person who furnishes his or her Aadhaar enrolment identification slip, voter identity card, voter list, birth certificate, matriculation certificate or disability certificate,” she said.
She said that in all cases where Aadhaar authentication fails due to poor biometrics or due to any other reason, then iris scan or face authentication method should be adopted for authentication.
MF Husain's museum, Cinema Ghar, was inaugurated in 1999 by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and housed rare collections of the renowned artist from various phases of his life.
