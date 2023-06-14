Home / Cities / Patna News / Can’t rule out early LS polls: Nitish

Can’t rule out early LS polls: Nitish

ByVijay Swaroop, Patna
Jun 14, 2023 10:10 PM IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed the possibility of early Lok Sabha elections, due in March-April 2024, during a function of the rural development department.

Days ahead of the crucial meeting of big political figures due in Patna for June 23 aimed at forging a united front against the BJP, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed the possibility of early Lok Sabha elections, which are due in March-April next year.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

He was speaking at a function of the rural development department.

“I was told during the department’s review meeting that all projects would be completed by January 2024. I will request you all to complete all projects as soon as possible. Nobody knows when the Lok Sabha polls would be held. It is not a given that these would be held next year only. It is possible these may be held before time, this year itself,” Kumar said while addressing officials through video-conferencing.

The BJP, which is in opposition in Bihar, was quick to sense “uneasiness” in Kumar’s announcement. “He is dreaming to become PM and creating his own hypothesis,” said Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vijay Swaroop

    Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

Topics
bjp bihar lok sabha elections nitish kumar patna + 3 more
bjp bihar lok sabha elections nitish kumar patna + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out