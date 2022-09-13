Bihar minister defends ‘I am choron ka sardar’ remark: ‘Will continue to…’
Controversy erupted in Bihar after state agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh acknowledged rampant corruption in his department and called himself ‘choron ka sardar’ (leader of thieves).
Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh on Tuesday defended his remarks in which the RJD leader had called himself ‘choron ka sardar’ (chieftain of thieves) to convey his displeasure with rampant corruption in his department. Singh said he stands by his remarks as people have chosen him to fight for them.
“I stand by what I have said. I am not amending my statement. I have nothing to say beyond that. People have chosen me and will continue to fight for them,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.
Singh's remarks at a public meeting in Kaimur caused huge controversy as he said there was all-pervasive corruption in paddy procurement and sale of seeds and fertilizers.
“There's not a single wing in our (agriculture) department that doesn't steal. As I am the in-charge of the department, I become choron ka sardar (leader of thieves),” Singh said as people present at the meeting broke into laughter.
Vowing to check the malpractices, Singh asked people to hit the street and burn his effigies in protest if he failed.
The video clip of the address has gone viral on social media.
The minister's outburst came after hundreds of farmers present at the function to felicitate him on his appointment as minister complained about corruption and mismanagement in paddy procurement, sale of seeds, fertiliser distribution and grant of diesel subsidy by his department.
Singh is already under attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party which has been demanding chief minister Nitish Kumar to sack him.
Nitish's former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi last month said the RJD leader, son of state unit chief Jagdanand Singh, was an accused in two cases linked to alleged embezzlement of rice worth ₹5.31 crore in the State Food Corporation. Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das had also reportedly questioned the appointment of Sudhakar Singh.
Karnataka HC refuses to quash case against doc on forced sex change surgery
The High Court of Karnataka has refused to quash an FIR against a doctor, who allegedly performed sex-change operation on a minor boy. The court refused to entertain the petition by the doctor from K R Pet, who is one of the accused in the case, wherein the minor was abducted by transgenders to be used for prostitution and for extortion. The case is now being investigated by the CID.
Himachal Congress activist shot dead in Haroli on Punjab border
Four assailants shot dead a businessman and local Congress worker at Dulehar in Haroli sub division of Una district on Monday night. His 17 retaliated by throwing stones at the assailants, nephew Keshav. They attacked him and fled, leaving him injured. A search is on for the assailants and checking has been stepped up at inter-state checkpoints. The police are also scanning CCTV footage of the crime spot and its vicinity.
Maharashtra CM stops convoy seeing car catching fire, ensures help for driver
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy on his way from the Mumbai airport to Andheri when he saw a Fortuner car catching fire on the flyover bridge on Western Express Highway at Vile Parle on Monday night, police said. Shinde ensured proper assistance was provided to the driver of the car before leaving the spot, they added. The driver of the car escaped unhurt.
'In Noida Twin Tower style': Minister sets timeline for Bengaluru demolitions
The discussion on the action to be against officials and builders and the flood-like situation has already taken place in the assembly, Karnataka's revenue minister R Ashok told news agency ANI. ALSO READ This year may turn out to be wettest for Bengaluru since 2017: IMD On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the eviction notices have been served to those who have built houses on Raja Kaluve causing problems in the free flow of water.
Dasara holidays from Sep 26 in Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka minister
Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh has issued an order directing educational institutions to declare Dasara holidays from September 26 to October 10 in Dakshina Kannada district. Also read: President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath had requested the minister to announce Dasara holidays in accordance with the annual festival being conducted on a large scale in the city.
