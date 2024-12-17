Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who has undertaken nearly 15 yatras around the state under different names since 2005, once again would be embarking on a yatra, christened Pragati Yatra, from December 23. Kumar was scheduled to embark on Mahila Samvad programme to interact with women but the programme was deferred and incorporated with the Pragati Yatra. CM Nitish to embark on Pragati Yatra from Dec 23

Bihar cabinet had in November sanctioned ₹225 crore for his proposed Mahila Samvad Programme.

“There was a cabinet approval on Mahila Samvad programme. It was not a yatra. Now a name has been given to that programme as Pragati Yatra which would be a hollistic outreach endeavour and the CM would be interacting with all sections including women and JEEViKA Didis and would also review development projects,” said JD (U) minister Ashok Chowdhary.

‘JEEViKA Didis’ are women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) under the JEEViKA project that aims to empower rural poor.

As per a notification issued by the state’s cabinet secretariat, Kumar would start first leg of his tour from West Champaran on December 23 and the next day he would be visiting East Champaran. After a day’s Christmas break, he would leave for Seohar and Sitamarhi on December 26, Muzaffarpur on December 27 and Vaishali on December 28.

Unlike past, according to letter issued by the department, the CM would review the development plans during this visit. The minister in charge of the concerned district and the resident minister of the district would be present in this review meeting.

“For Nitish Kumar, the yatra is a regular feature, as it is always with a purpose. It will be his 15th yatra in his nearly two-decade stint as the CM. It itself is an indicator of his acceptance across all sections. The Pragati Yatra would help prepare state’s future plan. What he has done for women is not hidden from anyone, be it reservation of 50% of them in Panchayati Raj institutions, 35% in jobs, 1.40-crore JEEViKA Didis or prohibition of liquor at their call. Through his Yatra, he will gauge what more needs to be done for future policy,” said Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC-cum party spokesperson.

Before the elections to be held next year, all parties including JD(U), are trying to woo half the population of the state by reaching out to them via such yatras, or making promises sops for them.

Leader of opposition last week had announced to provide ₹2,500 to support economically weaker women in the state under the ‘Maai Behan Maan Yojana’, if his government is formed after 2025 assembly polls. Among his other promises was also increase in widow pension.

For CM Kumar, as it is believed that half of Bihar’s population i.e. about 48% of women voters are the core voters and he is likely to promise more such programme during his yatra and also assemble their feedback on current schemes.

Some of the yatras taken by Kumar so far have been Nyaya Yatra, Vikas Yatra, Sewa Yatra, Dhanyavad Yatra, Adhikar Yatra, Sampark Yatra, Jal Jeevan Haryali Yatra, Vikas ki Samiksha Yatra, Samaj Sudhar Yatra, etc., to name a few.