Home / Cities / Patna News / IIT-P signs MoU with UK varsity for research work
patna news

IIT-P signs MoU with UK varsity for research work

The Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based University of Newcastle for carrying out research projects, said officials aware of the matter on Wednesday
The Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based University of Newcastle for carrying out research projects (Sukhdev200 via Wikimedia Commons)
The Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based University of Newcastle for carrying out research projects (Sukhdev200 via Wikimedia Commons)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Copy Link
By Megha, Patna

The Indian Institute of Technology, Patna (IIT-P) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based University of Newcastle for carrying out research projects, said officials aware of the matter on Wednesday.

As per IIT-P, the agreement will last for a period of three years.

Elaborating on the details of the agreement, IIT-P’s public relation in-charge Rajendra Pramanick, said, “This collaboration will promote exchange of research programs where students and faculties would be benefited through the latest developments in various disciplines. We will also look to facilitate students exchange, joint research activities, teaching and discussions, joint conferences and symposia on subjects of mutual interest.”

Japanese start-up offers internship opportunities

A Japanese start-up, namely I’mbesideyou, specialising in online communication through AI analytics, has offered internship and job opportunities to students of IIT-P graduates, said officials.

Kripa Shankar Singh, training and placement officer at IIT-P, said, “The delegates of Japanese start-up have given consent for extending internship and full-time hiring opportunities to our students. Considering Covid-19 situation, the recruitment process will be conducted in virtual mode.”

The start-up has also ventured in developing AI enabled learning products for online education to boost students’ performance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out