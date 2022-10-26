Kin kill woman in Bihar for marrying man from different caste

A 22-year-old woman’s brother, cousin, and uncle allegedly shot her dead at Chandrama in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district late on Monday for marrying a man from a different caste.

Bhagalpur Police superintendent (city) Swarn Prabhat said that some members of her family did not approve of the marriage. He added one of the three accused, Abhay Singh, was arrested while raids are on to arrest her cousin Roshan Singh and brother Sahil Singh. “They were threatening the couple,” he said.

The woman, a college student at Banka, eloped in September. She was shot dead after she returned home on her mother’s insistence to celebrate Diwali with them.

When she returned home, her brother Sahil Singh started abusing her before she was shot dead. On Tuesday morning, locals informed the police. Her body was sent to Bhagalpur Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Prabhat said that they will also interrogate the woman’s husband.