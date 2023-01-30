JD(U)'s Upendra Kushwaha claims his convoy attacked

Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha, who has been locked in a war of words with his leader and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for the past few days, claimed Monday that his convoy was attacked at Jagdishpur in Bihar’s Bhojpur district.

The JD-U leader was travelling to Buxar from Bhojpur to attend a private event.

Kushwaha tweeted that when his convoy was passing Nayka Tola crossing, a few people started pelting stones but he managed to escape from there.

Kushwaha, a former union minister, said the people who attacked his convoy had their faces covered. “I will tell you about the motive and the people involved in the incident later,” he said in a tweet.

Bhojpur superintendent of police (SP) Pramod Kumar, however, dismissed the claim. “There was a scuffle between rivals and supporters of Kushwaha,” he said.

Meanwhile, a video clip has been circulating on social media showing a scuffle and some people waving black flags in front of a cavalcade. It also shows protesters being thrashed.