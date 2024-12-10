RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday drew sharp reactions from the ruling BJP and JD(U) for his comments over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s proposed Mahila Samvad yatra. Lalu takes swipe at CM’s yatra; BJP, JD(U) hit back calling remarks ‘lewd’

The yatra may begin any time around December 15 or following dates as the party is yet to officially announce the date.

In a press interaction, Prasad said the chief minister was going on a yatra to have a delight for his eyes and ogle at women. “ Woh (CM) nayan sekney ke liye jaa rehain hain (the chief minister is going on yatra to ogle at women,” Prasad said.

In the same vein, the 75 year old former chief minister took another swipe at his bete noire and JD(U) strongman when asked about JD(U)’s target to win 225 seats in the next year’s assembly polls: “Pehley woh ankh toh sekh lein...,” Prasad said.

The comments drew instant condemnation from the BJP and JD(U) top leaders with deputy chief ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP, describing the statement as highly objectionable and vulgar.

“ The RJD chief’s words reflect that he is not only physically sick but also mentally ill. He needs treatment at a mental hospital at Koilwar,” said Choudhary.

On his part, Vijay Sinha, who is also state president of BJP, said that the RJD chief’s statement about CM’s yatra reflected the party’s absence of having any decency and culture. “You people( RJD chief and his party) have long insulted and defamed Bihar by your lewd comments and indecent acts. You should all spare Bihar now. Such sorts of comments are highly condemnable. Bihar has a rich legacy and culture,” Sinha said. State president of the BJP too condemned Lalu’s remarks against CM’s yatra.

JD(U) national working president and MP, Sanjay Kumar Jha said the comments about CM’s yatra by RJD chief was highly condemnable and shows what kind of mindset the former railway minister has towards women. “It shows what kind of mindset he has (RJD chief) towards half of the state population. We are proud of CM Kumar,” Jha said.

The CM is proposed to go on a tour across the state, named Mahila Sanvad Yatra, starting December 15, to take feedback from women, including women staff in various government agencies working for plethora of government initiatives introduced for women’s welfare and economic uplift including prohibition on alcohol, reservations and employment.

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday slammed the state government for provisioning ₹225 crore for the Mahila Samvad Yatra, stating that the CM’s proposed yatra was nothing but a wasteful expenditure of public money just for self publicity. “ What is the logic of the CM spending ₹225 crore for his 15-day yatra when he has pushed the state to rampant unemployment, migration, corruption and crime in his 20-year-old reign?” asked Yadav.