Home / Cities / Patna News / Minister slaps legal notice on party MLA for defamation

Minister slaps legal notice on party MLA for defamation

patna news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 10:05 PM IST

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh held a meeting with the minister later on Monday and asked her to withdraw the notice.

Bihar’s food and consumer protection minister Lesi Singh (HT Photo)
Bihar’s food and consumer protection minister Lesi Singh (HT Photo)
ByAditya Nath Jha, Purnia

The political rivalry between two legislators of the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has escalated, with state’s food and consumer protection minister Lesi Singh shooting off a legal notice to Bima Bharti, accusing her of maligning her image in public by levelling false allegations.

Lesi Singh is an MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Dhamdaha constituency while Bharti is an MLA from Rupauli, both in Purnia district.

Bharti confirmed she had received the notice from Singh, seeking 5 crore towards damages. “I stick to my stand that whatever I had said is based on evidences. I have got copies of the FIR in which she (Lesi Singh) has been named in connection with the killing of two local leaders, Rintu Singh and Beni Singh.”

“I was sick. I saw the notice only today (Sunday). I am seeking legal opinion and will soon send the reply,” Bharti said and reiterated her demand for Singh’s removal from the Nitish Kumar cabinet. “If action is being taken against other tainted ministers, why and how Lesi Singh can be exempted,” she said.

Singh’s lawyer Awadhesh Kumar Tiwari, who sent the defamation notice to Bharti on behalf of the minister two weeks ago, said if the latter does not reply within 15 days, they would move court. The 15-day period is to expire on Tuesday.

Bharti‘s lawyer A K Mandal said, “There arises no question of defamation as the matter is in public domain with proof.”

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had warned Bharti when she first voice her opposition publicly against Singh being made a minister last month. “We’ll try to make her understand. If she doesn’t, she is free to go anywhere she liked.”

Lesi Singh was married to Butan Singh, a dreaded figure who was shot dead down in Purnia civil court while he was being brought for a case hearing from the jail in 2000. Lesi Singh later joined politics and has continued to win Dhamdaha assembly seat for five times.

Similarly, Bima Bharti has won adjoining Rupauli seat for five times after her husband Awadhesh Mandal, also a feared strong man, was debarred from contesting elections.

Meanwhile, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh held a meeting with the minister later on Monday and asked her to withdraw the notice. Finance minister Vijay Choudhary was also present in the meeting.

“I don’t have any grudge against her (Bima Bharti) nor carry any ill will. I had a meeting with our national president. The notice has no meaning now,” Lesi Singh said after the meeting.

Bharti was not called for the meeting.

Arvind Singh, a state BJP spokesperson, took a jibe at CM Nitish Kumar said, “Nitish Kumar Ji, listen to your MLA Bima Bharti and get her allegations against your minister probed. How you will manage this country when you can’t manage your own party?” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Four of the five named accused in the case were arrested on Sunday night, police said. (Picture for representation)

    Jharkhand: 4 held for barging into Ranchi school, molesting girls

    Four youths have been arrested for allegedly barging into a government-run high school in Jharkhand capital Ranchi carrying guns and molesting girls, besides assaulting and threatening the school staff who objected to their act, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on September 5 during the Teacher's Day function at Project High School, Sadma, on the outskirts of Ranchi. The four arrested were identified as Muzammil Ansari, Firdaus Ansari, Zameel Ansari and Taufeeq Ansari.

  • Biha agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh. (HT Photo)

    Bihar’s agri minister puts own dept in dock for fudged data, corruption

    Bihar's agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh has put his own department in the dock, saying it was running on fudged data and there was pervasive corruption in paddy procurement and sale of seeds and fertilisers. “Being the minister of agriculture department, you can call me Choron Ka Sardar (leader of thieves),” Singh said at a public gathering at Chand in Kaimur district on Sunday, a video clip of which has begun circulating on social media.

  • HT Image

    State Backward Classes Commission orders status quo on Maratha demands for inclusion in OBC category

    Mumbai: Quasi-judicial body Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) at a hearing on Monday held off on deciding on petitions from Maratha groups seeking inclusion in the Other Backward Class category citing the Maratha quota case pending before the Supreme Court. MSCBC chairperson Justice Anand Nirgude (retired) and members, Advocate BL Sagar Killarikar and Laxman Hake conducted a hearing in Pune on Monday to decide on applications by a clutch of Maratha groups.

  • Screengrab from viral video: A woman in Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar, purportedly under the influence of drugs.&nbsp;

    Udta Punjab reboot? Video shows Punjab woman under influence of drugs, probe on

    A video of a woman in Punjab's Amritsar district purportedly under heavy influence of drugs, a visual reminiscent of the horrific problem in the border state, is doing the rounds on social media, leading to a political blame game. The video, reportedly captured in Maqboolpura locality of the Amritsar East constituency, showed the woman slouching, struggling to walk or even properly stand on her feet.

  • In the study, conducted by investigators at 11 cancer centres across India, a commonly used local anaesthesia called lidocaine was injected around the breast tumour minutes before the surgery (HT File)

    Small anaesthetic intervention helps breast cancer patients, finds new Tata Memorial Hospital study

    Mumbai A decade-long study by doctors at the Tata Memorial Centre showed that a simple intervention of using a local anaesthesia (0.5% lidocaine) as an anti-cancer agent just before breast cancer surgery significantly lowered the risk of death and recurrence by 29% and 30% respectively. Every year, India has an estimated 1,50,000 new breast cancer patients, of which 90,000-1,00,000 are eligible for the surgery.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out