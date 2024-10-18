Menu Explore
Shots fired in Gopalganj court complex in attack on undertrial, cop among 2 hurt

ByAvinash Kumar
Oct 18, 2024 06:14 PM IST

Vishal Singh Kushwaha was being produced before a Gopalganj court in a murder case when the attack was carried out

PATNA: Two persons were injured on Friday in Bihar’s Gopalganj district court complex when a man opened shot at an alleged gangster Vishal Singh Kushwaha who was being produced before a judge, police said.

About 4-5 gunshots were fired at the Gopalganj court complex in an attack on an alleged gangster (Videograb)
About 4-5 gunshots were fired at the Gopalganj court complex in an attack on an alleged gangster (Videograb)

Police said Kushwaha sustained an injury in his left hand but a policeman, Gulab Hussain of Manjhagarh police station, was hit in the stomach. Hussain was taken to the local government hospital which referred him to Gorakhpur hospital in view of his serious condition.

The man who opened fire was caught by the people at the court complex and handed over to the police.

Kushwaha, who has several criminal cases registered against him, was being produced before a Gopalganj court in a murder case when the attack was carried out.

Police identified the man who carried out the attack as Suresh Kushwaha. An officer said Suresh, who has three accomplices, has also revealed the identity of the person who hired him for the hit.

Gopalganj SP Awadhesh Dixit said the incident took place at about 2pm when the notorious criminal was being escorted to the trial court in a murder case.

Witnesses said about 4-5 shots were fired when policemen were bringing the prisoner to a trial court, leading to injuries to two persons. Some people, however, did not let the attacker escape after opening fire and were able to grab him. Police said he had two more bullets in the firearm when he was caught.

Dixit said a forensic team was at the scene of crime and ascertaining the exact number of shots fired by the assailants.

“We are conducting raids at the possible hideouts of the arrested person and his associates. The investigation is on and it will be premature to arrive at any conclusion at this stage,” he said, adding that raids were being carried out on the basis of information provided by Suresh Kushwaha.

