Woman officer in Bihar abused, dragged by crowd, 44 arrested: Report

A total of 44 people have been arrested so far and three FIRs have been filed in a case involving assaulting a woman officer in Bihar's Patna district, according to top police official as quoted by news agency ANI. The woman officer was claimed to be from state's mining department and people who attacked her by dragging and hurling abuses were allegedly involved in illegal sand mining activity in Patna's Bihta town. The video has been confirmed by the police.(ANI)

According to senior superintendent of police, Patna, as quoted by ANI, raids are being conducted to arrest more people in connection with the case.

A video clip went viral on social media platforms, the authenticity of which cannot be confirmed by us, shows a large group of people chasing the woman officer away by throwing what seems like stones at her. Many of them, including the person who was shooting the video, were hurling abusive language at her, demanding to maul her. The woman officer could be seen running to save her life. By the time the person who was recording the video reached the site following the crowd, someone was seen dragging the officer by her hand.

The video has been confirmed by the police.

We have chosen not to show the video because of its disturbing content.

