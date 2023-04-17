Bihar couple kills teen daughters over inter-caste relationships, say police

A woman was arrested on Sunday in Hajipur area of Bihar’s Vaishali district in connection with the murder of her two daughters in a suspected case of honour killing, said police, adding that her husband who is also the prime accused is absconding. On getting information, a police team reached the accused’s house and found the woman sitting near the bodies of her daughters, said the officer. (Representative photo)

Police identified the accused as Rinku Devi and her husband Naresh Baitha.

Confirming the incident, Hajipur (sadar) deputy superintendent of police Om Prakash said that the parents killed their daughters fearing social stigma as their daughters were in relationships with menfrom other caste.

“During interrogation, Rinku Devi said that her husband killed their daughters as they had fallen in love with menfrom other caste. The initial probe, however, revealed that both the woman and her husband were involved in the twin murders,” said the DSP.

A police officer familiar with the matter said that the parents killed their daughters, aged 18 and 16, at their home in Bhakurhar village under Sarai police station in Hajipur. “The girls were suffocated to death while they were sleeping,” said the police officer quoted above. Soon, after committing the crime, accused Baitha left from his house, said the officer. “It seems that he escaped after committing the crime,” said the police officer.

During interrogation, the mother said that they were annoyed with their daughters as they were involved in relationships with men and had earlier left the house without informing them, police said.

“The girls used to elope with them frequently. They had eloped with two men around 15 days ago,” the police officer said while quoting Rinku Devi.Their elder daughter had recently appeared for the matriculation examination but had failed, the officer added.

On getting information, a police team reached the accused’s house and found Devi sitting near the bodies of her daughters, said the officer.

Another police officer privy to the probe said that a manhunt has been launched to arrest their father Baitha, who used to run a laundry in Kolkata.The officer said that Rinku Devi was taken into custody and sent to jail later.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Hajipur police station, said the officer, adding, a probe is underway into the matter.