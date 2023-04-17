Home / India News / Bihar couple kills teen daughters over inter-caste relationships, say police

Bihar couple kills teen daughters over inter-caste relationships, say police

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
Apr 17, 2023 12:16 AM IST

During interrogation, the mother said that they were annoyed with their daughters as they were involved in relationships with men and had earlier left the house without informing them, police said.

A woman was arrested on Sunday in Hajipur area of Bihar’s Vaishali district in connection with the murder of her two daughters in a suspected case of honour killing, said police, adding that her husband who is also the prime accused is absconding.

On getting information, a police team reached the accused’s house and found the woman sitting near the bodies of her daughters, said the officer. (Representative photo)
On getting information, a police team reached the accused’s house and found the woman sitting near the bodies of her daughters, said the officer. (Representative photo)

Police identified the accused as Rinku Devi and her husband Naresh Baitha.

Confirming the incident, Hajipur (sadar) deputy superintendent of police Om Prakash said that the parents killed their daughters fearing social stigma as their daughters were in relationships with menfrom other caste.

“During interrogation, Rinku Devi said that her husband killed their daughters as they had fallen in love with menfrom other caste. The initial probe, however, revealed that both the woman and her husband were involved in the twin murders,” said the DSP.

A police officer familiar with the matter said that the parents killed their daughters, aged 18 and 16, at their home in Bhakurhar village under Sarai police station in Hajipur. “The girls were suffocated to death while they were sleeping,” said the police officer quoted above. Soon, after committing the crime, accused Baitha left from his house, said the officer. “It seems that he escaped after committing the crime,” said the police officer.

During interrogation, the mother said that they were annoyed with their daughters as they were involved in relationships with men and had earlier left the house without informing them, police said.

“The girls used to elope with them frequently. They had eloped with two men around 15 days ago,” the police officer said while quoting Rinku Devi.Their elder daughter had recently appeared for the matriculation examination but had failed, the officer added.

On getting information, a police team reached the accused’s house and found Devi sitting near the bodies of her daughters, said the officer.

Another police officer privy to the probe said that a manhunt has been launched to arrest their father Baitha, who used to run a laundry in Kolkata.The officer said that Rinku Devi was taken into custody and sent to jail later.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Hajipur police station, said the officer, adding, a probe is underway into the matter.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar caste custody deputy superintendent of police honour killing husband incident jail kolkata murder om prakash parents police relationships sunday vaishali district woman + 15 more
bihar caste custody deputy superintendent of police honour killing husband incident jail kolkata murder om prakash parents police relationships sunday vaishali district woman + 14 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out