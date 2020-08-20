Poultry, meat products unlikely to transmit Covid-19: GADVASU V-C

cities

The World Animal Health Organisation (OIE), Indian Meat Science Association, and department of animal husbandry and dairying, government of India issued a notification stating that poultry has no role in the transmission of Covid-19 to humans.

This information was shared by Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana.

He revealed that scientific findings clearly indicate that coronavirus is known to spread through human to human interactions.

However, the person suffering from Covid-19 infection should be screened and not be allowed to handle either domestic animals or any food products whether of plant/animal origin or even cooked. They may cause secondary surface contamination of the products.

Dr Singh emphasised that farmworkers, milkers, milk/meat handlers, butchers, dairy and meat industry personnel should be screened regularly and anyone showing symptoms of fever, cough, nausea, diarrhea and difficulty in breathing should not be allowed to enter the farm and meat/dairy industry premises. The infected persons should immediately consult the doctor and quarantine themselves.

All the workers should be instructed to follow the general hygiene of frequent sanitisation and washing hands, wearing masks, and avoid spitting, sneezing, and coughing in public places to prevent the spread of disease. Everybody should take a protein-rich immunity booster diet to increase their strength to fight against the disease.

The V-C urged the public to stop forwarding fake videos without ascertaining the facts. Undue fear among people adversely affects the demand for eggs and poultry meat or other products, and consumers will be deprived of good affordable sources of protein.

Further, food products including milk, meat and poultry products should be consumed after proper cooking only, so that all the infectious agents including viruses may be killed. The general principles of food hygiene and proper cooking must be followed as per the suggestions of WHO/OIE.