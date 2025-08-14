2 arrested for beating man to death

Pune: Thirty five year old Sainath, alias Khalibali Dattatray Janrao, was killed by a nephew and his friend in Ambedkar Vasti of Chandan Nagar after he reportedly misbehaved with the aunt, police said on Tuesday. The accused brutally attacked Janrao with hockey sticks, punched and kicked him mercilessly, leading to his death. (Shutterstock)

To avoid the law, the accused nephew himself called up the police and informed them that they had found the victim in an unconscious state. But a deeper probe revealed their involvement in the crime and subsequently arrested on charges of murder and physical assault, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sonya alias Aditya Santosh Walhekar (21) and Samarth alias Pappu Karan Sharma (22). Based on a complaint filed by constable Rahul Girme, a case has been registered at Chandan Nagar Police Station under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone IV) Somay Munde said “The police received a call about a body found in Dr Ambedkar Vasahat Nagar. A team rushed to the spot and based on initial observations, thought that it was a case of an abandoned person suffering an injury due to a fall. However, an autopsy conducted later revealed that the death was caused due to multiple injuries, proving it to be murder.

“We explored various angles of the probe and found contradictions in the statement given by Walhekar, who had called the police, about information about the deceased. After sustained interrogation, it soon became clear that he had murdered Janrao along with an accomplice,” Munde added.

Senior inspector Seema Dhakne said they received a call and the caller gave information about an unidentified dead body. “Later, during investigation, the accused broke down and revealed that they had killed the deceased. Post-mortem, too, confirmed death due to assault, after which a murder case was registered against the duo,” she said.