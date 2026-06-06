20 structures in Chikhali identified as located within Indrayani River’s blue flood line

As many as 20 residential structures in Moi Phata and Chikhali have been identified as being located within the blue flood line of the Indrayani River and obstructing its natural flow by a National Green Tribunal (NGT)-appointed joint committee. The matter stems from an application filed before the NGT in 2023 by Pimpri-Chinchwad resident Gopal Kachave, who alleged that residential properties near Moi Phata had been constructed within the Indrayani River’s blue flood line, affecting the natural flow of the river. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The joint committee was constituted by the NGT in September 2025, and recently submitted its findings to the tribunal. As per the joint committee report, the aforementioned structures are likely to hinder river discharge during flood events with a return period of 25 years. Furthermore, some of these structures have obstructed a nearby natural drain (nullah), potentially raising the risk of flooding in the surrounding area.

The matter stems from an application filed before the NGT in 2023 by Pimpri-Chinchwad resident Gopal Kachave, who alleged that residential properties near Moi Phata had been constructed within the Indrayani River’s blue flood line, affecting the natural flow of the river. Following multiple hearings, the NGT directed a joint inspection by representatives of the irrigation department, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and the Pune district collector’s office.

The joint committee constituted by the NGT in April 2026 carried out a site visit and concluded that all 20 structures fall within the river’s blue flood line. The joint committee report noted that the blue flood line represents the flood level expected once in 25 years, while the red flood line corresponds to the flood level expected once in 100 years. As the identified structures lie within the blue flood line, they could obstruct river flow during such flooding incidents.

The findings come amid ongoing action against riverbed encroachments in Chikhali. In May 2025, the PCMC had demolished 29 bungalows after the Supreme Court (SC) upheld the NGT’s July 2024 order directing their removal from the blue flood line area of the Indrayani River. Subsequently, another 36 illegal bungalows in the locality were demolished for similar violations.

In a separate compliance report submitted to the NGT, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) said that it is yet to receive financial assistance from the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD) for the proposed construction of 14 sewage treatment plants (STPs) estimated to cost around ₹40 crore. The PMRDA informed the tribunal that it has planned several short-term measures to reduce pollution in the Pavana River till such time the sewage treatment infrastructure is established.

The NGT is currently examining the joint committee report and is expected to take up the matter during the next hearing scheduled for June 14. “The report has been prepared in accordance with the NGT’s directions, and further action will be taken as per the tribunal’s orders,” said Suryakant Mohite, executive engineer, PCMC.

This is the third major case in the Chikhali area wherein large-scale residential encroachments have been found within the river’s blue flood line, highlighting continuing concerns over illegal construction in ecologically sensitive zones.

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PMRDA sets 2029 deadline for Pavana River pollution control project

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on June 2 informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the installation of 14 sewage treatment plants (STPs) across 15 natural drains carrying sewage into the Pavana River. The proposed STPs will have a combined treatment capacity of 6.94 MLD and are part of PMRDA’s long-term plan to improve the river’s water quality.

According to the affidavit filed before the NGT, the PMRDA has already made a budgetary provision of ₹40 crore for the project. The river rejuvenation committee has submitted a timeline that targets the construction and commissioning of all 14 STPs by December 31, 2029, subject to administrative, technical and financial approvals from the state and central governments.

The proposed STPs are planned in villages including Urse, Prandvadi, Shirgaon, Gahunje, Somatane, Shivane, Bebad Ohol, Dhamane, Godumbare, Salumbare and Sangvade in Maval taluka.

As an immediate measure, the PMRDA has also proposed short-term interventions to prevent sewage discharge into the river. These include installation of decorative steel wire mesh fencing, removal of water hyacinth, public awareness and education programmes, and deployment of floating aerators. The authority aims to complete these short-term works within 12 months of issuing the work order.