PUNE: The public hearing on the draft ward structure began at Balgandharva Auditorium on Thursday, with 540 citizens attending. 540 citizens attend draft ward formation hearing

The hearing, conducted by IAS officer V Radha, covered 29 wards and will continue for the remaining wards on Friday. A total of 2,920 objections were filed for these wards, but only 540 citizens appeared to present their views.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)’s city unit president Prashant Jagtap and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay More attended the session and raised objections to the ward structure. They argued that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had failed to follow the Election Commission of India’s guidelines and ignored natural boundaries during delimitation.

Radha declined to comment to the media, stating, “The hearing will conclude on Friday. Later, we will provide a review of the entire process.”

As Friday marks the last day of hearings, representatives and workers from all major political parties are expected to turn up in large numbers.