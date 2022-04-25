7,867 admissions confirmed under RTE in Pune district

At least 7,867 admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act have been confirmed in Pune district, according to the education department. Last two years, the admissions under the RTE have seen a delay due to the pandemic.

Under the RTE, private schools must reserve 25 per cent of seats at the entry-level of nursery and Class 1 for students from economically weaker sections. The schools have to be within a radius of zero to three kilometres from the residence of the students.

Dinkar Temkar, director of primary education for the state, said that the guidelines for residence proof were changed and the deadline for parents to confirm admissions has been extended to April 29.

This year, 957 schools were registered in Pune district. From these schools, a total of 15,126 vacant seats were registered. A total application of 62,590 students was given to the education department. Out of these, 14,958 students were selected and 7,867 students have confirmed their admissions.

Speaking about the challenges this time, education activists and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member from Pune, Mukund Kirdat said that earlier there was the issue of the registered agreement for residence proof.

“In standard documents, it is for 11 months but the guidelines stated that at least 12 months were needed. Now, this has been amended by the education department. The revenue department should verify the address proof. Right now parents are giving an affidavit. The revenue department which issues residence proof should check the claims made by the parents. The scrutiny should be made by the department. Similarly, in the case of income certificates, the revenue department should make the necessary checks so that parents don’t falsify the documents,” said Kirdat.

He added that the number of schools registered with the Pune district are the same for the last couple of years.

“The number of registered schools has not seen an increase. Also, this time the admission process is likely to get over in time. Most schools now have entry points at the first standard. In the last two years due to the pandemic, students from economically weaker sections were not able to get guidance or online schooling at all. Now they are being admitted to Class 1. Regular students have an added advantage as they were either home-schooled or had online education. Hence these students should be given extra classes or coaching classes so that their confidence is boosted and they are at par with the regular students,” said Kirdat.

He further added that the second round has been scrapped and directly the education department will make the waiting list.