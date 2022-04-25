7,867 admissions confirmed under RTE in Pune district
At least 7,867 admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act have been confirmed in Pune district, according to the education department. Last two years, the admissions under the RTE have seen a delay due to the pandemic.
Under the RTE, private schools must reserve 25 per cent of seats at the entry-level of nursery and Class 1 for students from economically weaker sections. The schools have to be within a radius of zero to three kilometres from the residence of the students.
Dinkar Temkar, director of primary education for the state, said that the guidelines for residence proof were changed and the deadline for parents to confirm admissions has been extended to April 29.
This year, 957 schools were registered in Pune district. From these schools, a total of 15,126 vacant seats were registered. A total application of 62,590 students was given to the education department. Out of these, 14,958 students were selected and 7,867 students have confirmed their admissions.
Speaking about the challenges this time, education activists and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member from Pune, Mukund Kirdat said that earlier there was the issue of the registered agreement for residence proof.
“In standard documents, it is for 11 months but the guidelines stated that at least 12 months were needed. Now, this has been amended by the education department. The revenue department should verify the address proof. Right now parents are giving an affidavit. The revenue department which issues residence proof should check the claims made by the parents. The scrutiny should be made by the department. Similarly, in the case of income certificates, the revenue department should make the necessary checks so that parents don’t falsify the documents,” said Kirdat.
He added that the number of schools registered with the Pune district are the same for the last couple of years.
“The number of registered schools has not seen an increase. Also, this time the admission process is likely to get over in time. Most schools now have entry points at the first standard. In the last two years due to the pandemic, students from economically weaker sections were not able to get guidance or online schooling at all. Now they are being admitted to Class 1. Regular students have an added advantage as they were either home-schooled or had online education. Hence these students should be given extra classes or coaching classes so that their confidence is boosted and they are at par with the regular students,” said Kirdat.
He further added that the second round has been scrapped and directly the education department will make the waiting list.
-
Pune district reports 23 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 207 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,337 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday a total of 17.98 million doses have been registered.
-
Procurement: ₹13,697-cr paid to wheat farmers in Punjab
The Punjab Government has paid ₹13,697 crore to farmers for the purchase of wheat till Monday. Food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said this is the highest minimum support price payment made to farmers till April 25 in the past one decade and three times the last year's figures of ₹4,754.42 crore. Private players have procured another 4.6 lakh tonnes, taking the total to about 90.4 lakh tonnes.
-
Delhi importer held for 102-kg Attari heroin haul
The Amritsar Customs on Monday arrested a Delhi-based importer, two days after the seizure of 102-kg heroin concealed in a stock of mulethi (liquorice root) at the Attari integrated check post, which facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Balaji Trading Company's owner Arun Mittal has been identified as Arun Mittal, who owns Balaji Trading Company, which had placed the order of the mulethi consignment from Afghanistan. It was being ferried by an Afghanistani truck driver.
-
Mercury spikes to 38.5 degrees Celsius in Mumbai, no respite predicted
Mumbai: Amid an ongoing heatwave in parts of north, west and central India, the daytime maximum temperature in Mumbai rose significantly on Monday to touch 38.5 degrees Celsius, up from 35 degrees Celsius the day before. Officials at the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre in Mumbai attributed the spike in mercury to the transport of warm, dry air from the north and northwest India over the Konkan region.
-
Maharashtra logs 84 new Covid-19 cases, down from 144 day before
Mumbai: The state on Monday recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The positivity rate recorded on Monday is 0.62% as 13,535 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The addition to the day's tally was far less than the 144 cases logged on Sunday. Mumbai logged 45 fresh cases and zero deaths, keeping the death toll unchanged at 19,562. Maharashtra's total caseload has mounted to 78,76,925, of which 77,28,162 have recovered.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics