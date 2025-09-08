876 tonnes of nirmalya collected during Ganesh festival

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) collected a total of 876 tonnes of nirmalya (floral offerings) during this year’s Ganesh festival. The highest collection was recorded on Anant Chaturdashi, September 6, with 619 tonnes collected and on Gauri Visarjan, September 2, 161 tonnes were collected, said officials. Officials said collection has risen steadily in recent years, from 627 tonnes in 2023 to 706 tonnes in 2024. (HT)

Most of the waste came from central and riverbank areas where major immersion ghats are located. The nirmalya, including flowers, garlands, coconuts, and durva, was sent for composting.

SWaCH waste pickers collected 114 tonnes of nirmalya through their “Nirmalya to Nisarg” initiative. The drive also recovered 39 tonnes of dry waste, including plastic bags, decorations, and sweet boxes. More than 400 waste pickers were deployed across 50 immersion sites on September 2 and 6. The initiative, started in 2009, has now become a tradition during the Ganesh festival.

Sandeep Kadam, head of PMC solid waste management, said the initiative reflects growing awareness among citizens about keeping rivers clean and ensuring nirmalya is processed scientifically.

“The civic body, along with waste picker groups and NGOs, deployed manpower at more than 50 immersion centers to manage the collection,” said Kadam.

Sarika Karadkar, board member of SWaCH Pune Seva Sahakari Sanstha, said, “People give us prasad and include us in the aarti. The nirmalya collection has strengthened the city’s inclusive culture.”