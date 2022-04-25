Active cases increase by 50%, no decision on masks yet
PUNE The state has been reporting a rise in new and active Covid-19 cases since the past one week. However, the Maharashtra government is still not set on reintroducing masks as mandatory Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and will instead keep a watch on the situation for the next 4-5 days, said health officials.
Active Covid cases in Maharashtra, according to a weekly report by health department, have increased by 50% since April 17 to April 24 and the average positivity rate has risen to 0.7%.
The active case count in Maharashtra on April 17 was 646 while it went up to 916 a week later. Despite active cases rising, hospitalisations in major cities which have reported higher caseload have not seen any significant increase.
The state health department and the state government have now instructed all districts and corporations recording positivity rate of 0.8% or more to immediately increase testing. Districts including Pune, Mumbai, Parbhani, Sindhudurg, Dhule and Akola have a higher positivity rate than state average.
However, despite a rise in the active cases the state government says it is too early to reintroduce the mask mandate.Principal Secretary of the state public health department Pradeep Vyas said, “Let us see how things unfold in next four-five days and then we will suggest to appropriate authorities if masks are to be made mandatory again. I will advise people to voluntarily wear masks.”
State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “As of now, only Mumbai is reporting a rise in active cases and the positivity rate is high in others, however, we have instructed all districts to increase testing and keep a watch on any surge in hospitalisations. We are more concerned about hospitalisations right now as this would add to the health infrastructure burden.”
It has been less than a month since the state government removed all Covid-19 restrictions, including wearing masks in public places, however, the state task force had stated that masks should continue to remain mandatory in closed spaces at least.
Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state task force during an earlier interaction post the state government order had stated that masks should continue to remain mandatory in closed spaces with poor ventilation.
As of now the districts reporting higher positivity rate than the states weekly average between April 17 and 23 areAkola at 1.2%, Mumbai at 1%, Parbhani at 1.2%, Pune at 1.5%, Sindhudurg at 1.3% and the highest was reported from Dhule at 4.5%. The state’s weekly average positivity rate stands at 0.7% for the said period, as 170,575 samples were tested out of which 1,117 new cases were registered.
-
SPPU students seek online option for next semester exams
The Savitribai Phule Pune University will hold its next semester examination from May 2 in the offline mode, its first after the Covid outbreak. The demand was raised by students after the Nagpur University gave both online and offline options to students to appear for exams. The Nagpur university in a notification issued to its affiliated colleges instructed to give both options to students for the semester examinations beginning mid-May.
-
NCB seizes 2400kg of marijuana from a truck in Fatehpur, one held
Narcotics Control Bureau seized over 2400 kilograms of marijuana worth ₹24 crore in Fatehpur district while being smuggled from Odisha on Monday, said, senior police officials. A senior NCB official confirmed the seizure from a truck coming from Angul in Odisha under Bakewar police station limits of Fatehpur on Monday morning. The police said further investigation is underway.
-
Pune district reports 23 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 207 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,337 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday a total of 17.98 million doses have been registered.
-
7,867 admissions confirmed under RTE in Pune district
At least 7,867 admissions under the Right to Education Act have been confirmed in Pune district, according to the education department. Last two years, the admissions under the RTE have seen a delay due to the pandemic. Under the RTE, private schools must reserve 25 per cent of seats at the entry-level of nursery and Class 1 for students from economically weaker sections. This year, 957 schools were registered in Pune district.
-
Procurement: ₹13,697-cr paid to wheat farmers in Punjab
The Punjab Government has paid ₹13,697 crore to farmers for the purchase of wheat till Monday. Food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said this is the highest minimum support price payment made to farmers till April 25 in the past one decade and three times the last year's figures of ₹4,754.42 crore. Private players have procured another 4.6 lakh tonnes, taking the total to about 90.4 lakh tonnes.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics