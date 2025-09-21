ADH faces medicine shortage; emergency local purchase approved

Aundh District Hospital (ADH) has been grappling with a severe shortage of essential medicines and consumables for the past two weeks, causing significant inconvenience to both patients and doctors. Hospital officials confirmed on Saturday that the shortage has affected not only in-house treatment but also the supply chain to Rural Hospitals (RH) and Sub-District Hospitals, which rely on ADH for stock. Hospital authorities said repeated requests have been sent to the state government seeking funds for local procurement. (HT)

Among the medicines in short supply are Injection Pan 40, Ondem Injection, Vitamin K Injection, Paracetamol tablets, Diclofenac tablets, Cefixime tablets, Augmentin tablets, and cough syrup. In addition, even basic consumables are reportedly running low.

“This shortage is making it increasingly difficult to treat patients. We are receiving only a fraction of what we request. In many cases, patients are being forced to purchase medicines from private pharmacies,” said a senior doctor at ADH, requesting anonymity.

Hospital authorities said repeated requests have been sent to the state government seeking funds for local procurement. In the interim, some medicines are being purchased locally to meet urgent needs. However, this has led to the rationing of supplies to smaller hospitals in the district.

A senior hospital official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the District Planning Committee (DPC) has approved ₹2 crore for emergency procurement.

“We cannot compromise patient care. Local purchase is the only viable solution at the moment, and the DPC funds will help us restore stock levels quickly,” the official said.

Patients and their families voiced frustration over the situation. “We came expecting free treatment at a government hospital, but had to spend money on medicines from outside. It’s not affordable for everyone,” said Ramesh Jadhav, a relative of a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon, acknowledged the shortage and said action is being taken. “There is no acute shortage, but certain medicines are low in stock. We will begin local procurement next week, which should address the issue.”