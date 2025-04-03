Ajit Pawar conducts background checks on party workers during Beed visit 

Ahead of his visit to Beed, the National Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar reportedly conducted a background check on some of his party workers for criminal records through the police department. The verification process took place a day before his scheduled meetings, highlighting his cautious approach toward political engagements. This move is seen as an effort to maintain a clean and accountable political atmosphere within his party ranks. (HT)

The verifications were made in the context of last year’s murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and the arrest of Walmik Karad, an associate of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, in a linked extortion case. Facing mounting political pressure, Munde, a cabinet minister, resigned last month.

While addressing the NCP youth gathering in the Beed, Pawar said, “Keep your image clean and stay away from anti-social elements. Check the ground to whom we are inducting into the party. I also checked the background of the people yesterday from Beed SP before my scheduled visit.”

Political analysts believe this decision reflects Pawar’s focus on transparency and discipline within his organisation, especially amid increasing scrutiny of politicians’ associations with individuals having criminal backgrounds.

“We need to stop attempts to tarnish Beed’s image and foster caste-based divisions. Our priority should be development,” Pawar asserted. He advised party workers to focus on community welfare, adding, “Politics should take a backseat—80 per cent social work, 20 per cent politics.”

Encouraging a forward-thinking approach, he continued, “Let’s not dwell on the past. It’s time to move ahead with the belief that this is a fresh beginning.”

Following his speech, Pawar headed to the collector’s office for the district planning committee meeting, where he assessed the performance of various departments and issued directives on key issues.

Pawar highlighted the state’s stringent review of firearm permits, revealing that 340 revolver licenses had been revoked. He criticised the indiscriminate distribution of licenses in the past and assured that only those with legitimate security concerns would receive approvals moving forward. “A review of 900 licenses is underway, and unnecessary licenses will be cancelled,” he added.

Interestingly, during Pawar’s visit, Parali MLA Dhananjay Munde was absent from his engagements. Munde later clarified through social media that he was in Mumbai for medical treatment.

Meanwhile,superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat of the Beed district speaking to Hindustan Times, confirmed the development and said , “ Yes a day before as per the instructions of the DCM Ajit Pawar we have done background check of some of his party workers who are going to attend the various functions and sent report to him.”