Alcohol consumption jumps 40% as compared to last year in Pune

Tipplers consumed record alcohol in 2022 with an average of 39.75 per cent more from April to December as compared to the previous year, according to the revenue collection figures released by the state excise department.

According to the Pune branch of state excise department, liquor sales in Pune showed an unprecedented increase which includes country-made liquor by 22 per cent, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) by 28 per cent, beer by 66 per cent and wine by 43 per cent.

During the nine months from April 2022 to December 2022, Pune consumed 96,483,569 bl (bulk litres) of liquor, which is 24,373,766 bl more than recorded during the same period in 2021.

During the same period in 2022, Pune consumed 23,281,364 bl of country-made liquor, 4,159,144 bl more than the figure recorded in 2021.

IMFL consumption saw a hike by 28 per cent. The sale between April 2022 and December 2022 was 31,803,851 bl as compared to 24,925,398 bl during the same period in 2021.

Beer sale from April to December in 2022 was 39,834,098 bl as against 23,964,794 bl during the same period in 2021. Sale of wine witnessed a rise by 43 per cent. From April to December in 2022, the sale was 1,564,256 bl as against 1,097,391 bl during the same period in 2021.

“There is no specific reason behind the spike in sale of alcohol, but no Covid-related restrictions after two years could have led consumers to have more parties. Increasing population, social and cultural factors also boost liquor sale,” said Yuvraj Shinde, deputy superintendent, state excise department, Pune.

According to the records, from April to December 2022, around 96,483,569 bl of liquor were served through 2,600 liquor establishments in Pune district.