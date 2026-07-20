Authorities crack down on underage driving in Vadgaon Khurd

A video showing minor students from Sanas School in Vadgaon Khurd riding two-wheelers to school despite being underage and ineligible to hold driving licences – which has since gone viral – has prompted joint action by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Nanded City police, wherein notices have been served to the said school, the motorcycles involved have been impounded, and the concerned students and their parents have been counselled. The RTO has warned that parents who permit minors to drive can also face legal action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. (REPRESENTATIVE )

However, this is not the first instance where traffic authorities have reported underage driving and other violations in the Vadgaon Khurd and Dhayari areas. Just a few days ago, another video showing four minor boys riding a single motorcycle in the Warje area – which also went viral – prompted deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakre to summon the boys’ parents for counselling. Now that the Sanas School case has surfaced, the traffic police have appealed to parents not to allow their minor children to ride motor vehicles under any circumstances.

Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale said, “The Pune RTO has issued notice to the school in Vadgaon Khurd. A dedicated squad has been formed, which will visit the school and conduct counselling sessions for students. In the coming days, we will also launch a special enforcement drive against underage drivers in the Vadgaon-Dhayari area, and strict action will be taken against violators.”

Meanwhile, the RTO will continue awareness campaigns alongside enforcement drives in schools and residential areas to curb the rising number of cases of underage driving. The RTO has warned that parents who permit minors to drive can also face legal action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

On her part, the principal of Sanas School, Varsha Khomne, said that the school had already prohibited students from bringing vehicles inside the campus however some students still managed to do so without informing their parents. “The police have visited the school, and we have called the students seen in the video along with their parents and issued strict warnings to them. Students are not allowed to bring motorcycles inside the school gate. However, it has come to light that the student secretly brought the vehicle without informing his family. We will exercise greater vigilance to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” she said.

One of the parents, Amol Jagdale, admitted that many families remain unaware when teenagers secretly take vehicles to school and said, “We never imagined our child would take the motorcycle without our knowledge. This incident has been a wake-up call for us. Parents must keep vehicle keys out of the children’s reach and ensure that they understand the risks and legal consequences of underage driving.”