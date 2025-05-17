Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

FOCUS 2025 held in Pune Orient Technologies Ltd., an IT solutions and services provider specializing in innovative cloud and data management solutions for enterprises sector, has announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) India to offer advanced GPU and AI services. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The rapid vertical growth of Indian cities presents complex challenges as well as opportunities — from infrastructure planning and utility integration to the adoption of intelligent and sustainable technologies. The forum of critical utility services, (FOCUS) Pune chapter organised a conference to discuss the evolving dynamics of high-rise developments and the growing importance of smart, resilient urban infrastructure. The conference featured insights from several key industry leaders and dignitaries, including Ashish Rakheja, president – FOCUS national; JP Shroff, former chairman – FOCUS western zone; Pranati Munot, chair – FOCUS Pune chapter and managing director - Sustain and Save.

Orient Technologies Ltd., an IT solutions and services provider specializing in innovative cloud and data management solutions for enterprises sector, has announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) India to offer advanced GPU and AI services. By leveraging AWS’s cutting-edge GPU chips, AI services, and expansive ecosystem, Orient Technologies is committed to accelerating AI development and enabling India to create world-class technology. Umesh Shah, director, Orient, said, “AWS’s specialised GPU chips provide a host of advantages over traditional solutions, including over 50% reduced costs and dramatically lowered training expenses. These cost savings are essential to the IndiaAI mission, enabling more participants to join the initiative, stretch their budgets further, and expedite the development of AI technologies.”